Market Analysis: Global Industrial Lifting Equipment Market

Global Industrial Lifting Equipment Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 64.25 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 90.25 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.34% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to growth in demand from shipping industry which has been caused due to the growth in usage of e-commerce market.

Few of the major competitors currently present in the industrial lifting equipment market are Anhui Heli Co., Ltd.; HAULOTTE GROUP; Ingersoll-Rand plc; SSAB; Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science&Technology Co., Ltd.; Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.,; PALFINGER AG; Cargotec Corporation; Columbus McKinnon Corporation; TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION; KITO CORPORATION; XCMG Group; Linamar; Terex Corporation; Jungheinrich AG; Liebherr Group; Konecranes; Manitowoc; Tadano Ltd.; Crown Equipment Corporation; Mammoet; Komatsu Ltd.; Zhenhua and MITSUBISHI LOGISNEXT CO.,LTD.

Get Sample Analysis of Global Market Information: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-industrial-lifting-equipment-market

Market Definition: Global Industrial Lifting Equipment Market

Industrial lifting equipment can be defined as those semiconductor devices and equipments that find their usage in various heavy-duty industries for lifting other machineries and products created by these industries. These devices are used to reduce the workload and human errors in lifting and transportation of products and other machineries from a specific location to other.

Market Drivers:

Growth of the usage of warehousing & logistics industry has resulted in increased demand for lifting equipments; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Increase in the demand for the product from mining and construction industries due to the rise in levels of industrialization activities; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraint:

Requirement of large capital funds for the requirement of installation of these products; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Industrial Lifting Equipment Market

By Product Forklift Operations Diesel Gasoline & LPG/CNG Electric Class Class 1 Class 2 Class 3 Class 4 & 5 Application Manufacturing Freight & Logistics Wholesale & Retail Distribution Others Aerial Work Platforms Type Boom Lifts Scissor Lifts Vertical Mast Lifts Others Application Construction & Maintenance Industrial Telecommunications & Utility Others Cranes Type Mobile Cranes Crawler Cranes Rough Terrain Cranes All-Terrain Cranes Truck Loader Cranes Ship Cranes Mobile Harbor Cranes Automatic Stacking Cranes Fixed Cranes Industrial Cranes Tower Cranes Ship-To-Shore Cranes Gantry Cranes Operations Hydraulic Hybrid Electric Hoists Type Wire Rope Roller Load Chain Welded Link Load Chain Others Operations Pneumatic Hydraulic Electric

By End-Use Industry Construction Aerospace & Defense Shipping & Material Handling Mining Automotive & Railway Marine Energy & Power Others

By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, SSAB announced the launch of “Strenx 1100 Plus” range of strip steel, this high-strength lightweight steel has variety of characteristics and is flexible for usage in development of booms, frames and cranes in lifting equipments.

In February 2019, TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION announced that they had agreed to acquire Hoist Lifttruck Mfg., LLC and change its name to Hoist Material Handling, Inc. This acquisition will help in the expansion of lifting equipment provided by TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION and expand their geographic presence.

Get TOC of Full Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-industrial-lifting-equipment-market

Competitive Analysis

Global industrial lifting equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of industrial lifting equipment market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Research Methodology

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

To Know More : https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-industrial-lifting-equipment-market

About Us

Data Bridge Market Research is a versatile market research and consulting firm with over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Our coverage of industries include Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, Semiconductors, Machinery, Information and Communication Technology, Automobiles and Automotive, Chemical and Material, Packaging, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, Specialty Chemicals, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Robotics, among many others.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. Get Customization and Discount on Report by emailing Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com . We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Mail: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com

https://databridgemarketresearch.com