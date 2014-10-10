Global Industrial Lifting Equipment Market To Make Great Impact In Near Future by 2026 || Cargotec Corporation; Columbus McKinnon Corporation; TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
Market Analysis: Global Industrial Lifting Equipment Market
Global Industrial Lifting Equipment Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 64.25 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 90.25 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.34% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to growth in demand from shipping industry which has been caused due to the growth in usage of e-commerce market.
Few of the major competitors currently present in the industrial lifting equipment market are Anhui Heli Co., Ltd.; HAULOTTE GROUP; Ingersoll-Rand plc; SSAB; Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science&Technology Co., Ltd.; Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.,; PALFINGER AG; Cargotec Corporation; Columbus McKinnon Corporation; TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION; KITO CORPORATION; XCMG Group; Linamar; Terex Corporation; Jungheinrich AG; Liebherr Group; Konecranes; Manitowoc; Tadano Ltd.; Crown Equipment Corporation; Mammoet; Komatsu Ltd.; Zhenhua and MITSUBISHI LOGISNEXT CO.,LTD.
Market Definition: Global Industrial Lifting Equipment Market
Industrial lifting equipment can be defined as those semiconductor devices and equipments that find their usage in various heavy-duty industries for lifting other machineries and products created by these industries. These devices are used to reduce the workload and human errors in lifting and transportation of products and other machineries from a specific location to other.
Market Drivers:
- Growth of the usage of warehousing & logistics industry has resulted in increased demand for lifting equipments; this factor is expected to drive the market growth
- Increase in the demand for the product from mining and construction industries due to the rise in levels of industrialization activities; this factor is expected to drive the market growth
Market Restraint:
- Requirement of large capital funds for the requirement of installation of these products; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth
Segmentation: Global Industrial Lifting Equipment Market
- By Product
- Forklift
- Operations
- Diesel
- Gasoline & LPG/CNG
- Electric
- Class
- Class 1
- Class 2
- Class 3
- Class 4 & 5
- Application
- Manufacturing
- Freight & Logistics
- Wholesale & Retail Distribution
- Others
- Operations
- Aerial Work Platforms
- Type
- Boom Lifts
- Scissor Lifts
- Vertical Mast Lifts
- Others
- Application
- Construction & Maintenance
- Industrial
- Telecommunications & Utility
- Others
- Type
- Cranes
- Type
- Mobile Cranes
- Crawler Cranes
- Rough Terrain Cranes
- All-Terrain Cranes
- Truck Loader Cranes
- Ship Cranes
- Mobile Harbor Cranes
- Automatic Stacking Cranes
- Fixed Cranes
- Industrial Cranes
- Tower Cranes
- Ship-To-Shore Cranes
- Gantry Cranes
- Mobile Cranes
- Operations
- Hydraulic
- Hybrid
- Electric
- Type
- Hoists
- Type
- Wire Rope
- Roller Load Chain
- Welded Link Load Chain
- Others
- Operations
- Pneumatic
- Hydraulic
- Electric
- Type
- Forklift
- By End-Use Industry
- Construction
- Aerospace & Defense
- Shipping & Material Handling
- Mining
- Automotive & Railway
- Marine
- Energy & Power
- Others
- By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
- North America
Key Developments in the Market:
- In April 2019, SSAB announced the launch of “Strenx 1100 Plus” range of strip steel, this high-strength lightweight steel has variety of characteristics and is flexible for usage in development of booms, frames and cranes in lifting equipments.
- In February 2019, TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION announced that they had agreed to acquire Hoist Lifttruck Mfg., LLC and change its name to Hoist Material Handling, Inc. This acquisition will help in the expansion of lifting equipment provided by TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION and expand their geographic presence.
Competitive Analysis
Global industrial lifting equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of industrial lifting equipment market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.
Research Methodology
Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.
The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
