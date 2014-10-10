Market Analysis: Global Engineered fluids (Fluorinated fluids) Market

Global Engineered fluids (Fluorinated fluids) Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 916 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1865.76 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The exceptional characteristics of the fluids such as non-flammability, compatibility and maintain temperature with various types of plastics and metals is leading to the increased usage of the engineered fluids.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global engineered fluids (fluorinated fluids) market are: Engineered Custom Lubricants, F2 Chemicals Ltd., Finish Line, Inc., FRONTIER PERFORMANCE LUBRICANTS, INC.., Halocarbon Products Corporation, Halopolymer Kirovo-Chepetsk, HARVES Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., IKV, Interflon, Klüber Lubrication, LUBRILOG SAS Z.I., Nye Lubricants, Inc., Performance Fluids Ltd., Solvay, 3M and The Chemours Company.

Market Definition: Global Engineered fluids (Fluorinated fluids) Market

Engineered fluids (Fluorinated fluids) are specially engineered to provide excellent lubricity and maintain safety and reliability in various in advanced applications. The product is widely used in the automotive, electronics & semiconductor, oil & gas, aerospace and power generation for reducing the friction between the parts of machine.

Market Drivers:

High demand for environmental friendly properties of fluids is driving the market growth.

Increasing demand of electronic and semi-conductor end-user industry is likely to drive the growth of the engineered fluids market.

Market Restraints:

High manufacturing cost of the engineered fluids (fluorinated fluids) is considered to be major restraint for the market.

Technological advancement is also high which is likely to restrain the growth of the in the engineered fluids (fluorinated fluids) market

Segmentation: Global Engineered fluids (Fluorinated fluids) Market

By Type Lubricants Solvents Heat Transfer Liquids

By End-user Industry Aerospace Automotive Electronics & Semiconductor Oil & Gas Chemical Processing Others

By Geography North America US. Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2017, Energain Technology from DuPont was acquired by Solvay. This acquisition helped Solvay to boost its technology and in catering battery manufacturing industry by expanding product portfolio as by strengthening its capabilities to develop further innovative high-voltage solutions for Li-ion batteries.

In February 2017, Chemours announced the opening of a new Christi plant in Texas, U.S. This helped in maximizing the production capacity or the HFO-1234yf-based-products and make potential change in the products causing global warming.

Competitive Analysis: Global Engineered fluids (Fluorinated fluids) Market

The global engineered fluids (fluorinated fluids) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of engineered fluids (fluorinated fluids) market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

