Market Analysis: Global Protective Coatings Market

Global Protective Coatings Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 15.81 billion in 2018, to a projected value of USD 25.54 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.18% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing need for easily applicable products and innovative and effective product offerings.

Few of the major competitors present in the market are Wacker Chemie AG; PPG Industries, Inc.; Akzo Nobel N.V.; The Sherwin-Williams Company; Arkema; Sika AG; RPM International Inc.; Axalta Coating Systems, LLC; HEMPEL A/S; BASF SE; Beckers Group; Induron Protective Coatings; H.B. Fuller Company; Jotun; Kansai Paint Co.,Ltd. and Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

Market Definition: Global Protective Coatings Market

Protective coatings are layering materials applied on various substrate surfaces so that the substrates can be prevented from corrosion and various harmful factors such as corrosion, water resistance, fungal, and various other factors. They are usually applied as an addition to the surfaces and bring more of a functional characteristic instead of an aesthetic appeal.

Market Drivers:

Rise in the levels of urbanization and industrialization which has resulted in the construction and establishment of various buildings; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Product innovations and advancements resulting in new product launches; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Presence of strict regulations in place for the emissions caused by the production of these coatings; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

High and volatile nature of the cost of raw materials used in the production of these coatings are expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Protective Coatings Market

By Resin Acrylic Epoxy Polyester Polyurethane Alkyd Vinyl Esters Others Phenolic Fluoropolymer

By Formulation Powder-Based UV-Cured Water-Borne Solvent-Borne

By End-User Oil & Gas Automotive Infrastructure & Construction Aerospace Marine Industrial Mining Power Generation Others Pulp & Paper Electronics & Electrical

By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Axalta Coating Systems, LLC announced the launch of “Corroless”, a brand new product portfolio focused on the demand of corrosion and chemical resistant coatings solutions from the industrial market. The new portfolio consist a number of different materials that are focused on the prevention of chemicals harms and corrosion effects on the substrates they are applied to.

In August 2017, Induron Protective Coatings announced the launch of “Indurethane Monarch HS”. The product formulated from the latest urethane technology and is compatible with a number of spraying equipments. The product available in a variety of colour is evidence of the company expanding beyond its existing product offerings.

In December 2016, Akzo Nobel N.V. announced that they had completed the acquisition of BASF SE’s industrial coatings business division. This acquisition will help Akzo Nobel N.V. in better servicing and providing customised solutions to the various industrial applications.

Competitive Analysis:

Global protective coatings market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of protective coatings market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

