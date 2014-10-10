Market Analysis: Global Ear Muffs Market

Global Ear Muffs Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 400.16 million to an estimated value of USD 589.88 million registering a CAGR of 4.97% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. Increase in the demand for comfortable hearing protection is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the ear muffs market are 3M, MSA, Honeywell International Inc., Moldex-Metric., DELTA PLUS., Centurion Safety Products Ltd., ADCO Hearing Products, Bei BeI Safety Co., Ltd., Adolf Wurth GmbH & Co. KG., Starkey, Productos Climax, Phonak Communications AG.,Elvex Corporation, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Amplifon, Starkey Laboratories India pvt. Ltd.

Market Definition: Global Ear Muffs Market

Earmuffs which are also known as ear defenders or ear protector are usually designed to protect the ear from loud noises and to provide them warmth. They are suitable for practical and fashionable purposes and have thermoplastic or metal hand band that can fit over the top or back of the head. The two basic types of the earmuffs are thermal earmuffs and acoustic earmuffs. They are also used to protect the ear from environmental noises like machines, transports, equipment and nature.

Market Drivers:

They provide consistent and reliable fit, which is the major factor for the growth of this market.

They are small and are easy to store.

Market Restraints:

In warm environment they can be uncomfortable, which is the major factor restraining it growth.

Some ear muffs can irritate the ear canal which is the major factor restraining the market.

Segmentation: Global Ear Muffs Market

By Type Standard Headband Style Earmuffs Wrap- Around Earmuffs

By Applications Stay Warm Noise- Reduction

By Geography North America US. Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2017, 3M announced the launch of its new smart hearing- protection headset Peltor Sport Electronic Hearing Protector that will provide protection to hunters and shooters. They are ideal for both indoor and outdoor shooters with Clear Voice Tracking technology to isolate voices from background noise for clearer conversations and hearing of commands

In June 2015, McKeon Products, Inc. announced the launch of the Mack’s LiveFire Electronic Shooting Earmuffs especially for shooting, skeet and trap, hunting and motor sports. These machines have 25 decibel noise reduction rating. It has 4 high fidelity microphones that will modify sound upto 8 times and multi-directional microphones will ensure the clarity of sound. It will help the user to adjust bass and treble levels as per their preference.

Competitive Analysis: Global Ear Muffs Market

Global ear muffs market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of ear muffs market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

