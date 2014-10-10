Market Analysis: Global Luxury Watch Market

Global Luxury Watch Market is expected to grow with a stable CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018, and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing levels of innovative marketing through online channels which has affected the thinking and preferences of consumers.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the luxury watch market are RADO WATCH CO. LTD.; Rolex; Burberry; OMEGA SA; Festina; LVMH; Richemont; KERING; The Swatch Group Ltd; Fossil Group; Seiko Watch Corporation; Chopard; PATEK PHILIPPE SA; Breitling SA; Audemars Piguet and Bulgari.

Market Definition: Global Luxury Watch Market

Luxury watch can be defined as an exclusive high-end watch that has enhanced quality of products and pristine methods utilized in the production process for the same. Innovative methods of marketing in combination with advanced products offered by the manufacturers have resulted in the high demand for the product. These watches are simply an upgradation over the traditional conventional watches, with advanced features and characteristics which results in its high price.

Market Drivers:

Rising innovations and advancements resulting in combination of traditional style and modern technology in watches has resulted in increased adoption for the product; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Adoption of the products as a status symbol and fashion statement which has been a result of rising levels of disposable income is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Availability of counterfeit products in the market is a factor that is expected to restrain the market growth

Increasing levels of prices for the product which has been a result of rise in prices of raw materials and increase in cost of the production process; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Segmentation: Global Luxury Watch Market

By Product Type Mechanical Quartz Chronograph Automatic Others

By Gender Type Men Women

By Distribution Channel Direct Retail E-Commerce

By Geography North America U.S. Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Audemars Piguet announced the launch of their luxury watch collection under the name “11:59” collection, with a variety of watch operations and moving technique.

In May 2018, Richemont announced the launch of their new sustainable brand “Baume”. The brand inclusive of unisex affordable, sustainable watches.

Competitive Analysis: Global Luxury Watch Market

Global luxury watch market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of luxury watch market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

