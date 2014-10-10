Market Analysis: Global Nanomechanical Testing Market

Global Nanomechanical Testing Market is driven by its importance in various industries to provide better product, which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 281.12 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 375.65 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.69% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Few of the major competitors currently working in nanomechanical testing market are Alemnis, Biomomentum Inc., Bruker, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Micro Materials Limited, MTS Systems Corporation, Nanomechanics Inc., Nanoscience Instruments, Quad Group and Testometric Co. Ltd.

Market Definition: Global Nanomechanical Testing Market

Nanomechanical testing can be defined as a system of testing which is being dependent upon correct & accurate measurement of deflection & forces within the objects which are being tested. The major applicability of nanomechanical testing is in industrial manufacturing, materials, chemicals and semiconductors.

Market Drivers:

Rapid technological advancement in Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems drives this market as these both markets are interrelated

Quick & accurate testing results while performing nanomechanical testing drives this particular market

Market Restraints:

While testing of bulk solids there is occurrence of strain softening – hardening oscillation which hampers the nanomechanical testing market

Lack of awareness about nanomechanical testing & its benefits related to measurement in the major industries.

Segmentation: Global Nanomechanical Testing Market

By Offering Hardware Services

By Instrument Type Transmission Electron Microscope {TEM} Scanning Electron Microscope {SEM} Dual-Beam {FIB/SEM} System Spectroscope Raman Spectrometer Fluorescence Spectrometer Surface Acoustic Wave [SAW] Spectrometer Others

By Application Industrial Manufacturing Life Sciences Material Development Semiconductor Manufacturing

By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2018, KLA-Tencor has acquired Nanomechanics Inc which will empower the product line of KLA-Tencor.

In April 2017, Nanomechanics, Inc. launched new nanoindentation product which is world’s first isometric multi-dimensional commercial instrument for mechanical testing & tribology study.

Competitive Analysis: Global Nanomechanical Testing Market

Global nanomechanical testing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of nanomechanical testing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Research Methodology: Global Nanomechanical Testing Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

