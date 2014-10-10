Trending News : Global Aerospace Plastics Market with Strategic Trends Growth, Analysis and Forecast 2026 || Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Kaman Corporation, Hexcel, Holding Compony Composite, Solvay
Market Analysis: Global Aerospace Plastics Market
Global Aerospace Plastics Market is estimated to grow with a stable CAGR of 5.27% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the historic year of 2017, and the base year of 2018.
Few of the major competitors currently working in aerospace plastics market Hyosung Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Kaman Corporation, Hexcel, Holding Compony Composite, Solvay, HITCO Carbon Companies, Inc., DuPont, PPG Industries, Inc., Saint- Gobain S.A., Vantage Plane Plastics, Tejin Carbon Europe GmbH, Paco Plastics, Inc., Mulford.
Get Sample Analysis of Global Market Information: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-aerospace-plastics-market
Market Definition: Global Aerospace Plastics Market
High performance engineering plastics due to their light weight are best fit for the aerospace industries. Using plastics in aircraft also improves the fuel efficiency. Plastics are used in the interior and exterior part of the aircrafts. Plastics such as acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, polyetheretherketone and polyphenylene sulphide are used in many applications. In air ducts, cabin partitions, floor plans, luggage bins, sensors etc. uses plastic as a material. Due to high strength and durability, plastics are used in the aerospace industry.
Market Drivers:
- They are lighter in weight than other material which is the major factor for the growth for this market.
- To replace metal fasteners and screw, heat resistant and non-corrosive plastics are used.
Market Restraints:
- They are high in cost.
- During curing constant pressure is required which can cause mechanical stress.
Segmentation: Global Aerospace Plastics Market
- By Application
- Aerostructure
- Components
- Equipment, Systems and Support
- Cabin Interior
- Propulsion Systems
- Satellites
- Constructions and Insulation Components
- By End- Use
- Commercial & Freighter Aircrafts
- Military Aircrafts
- Rotary Aircrafts
- General Aviation
- By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
- North America
Get TOC of Full Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-aerospace-plastics-market
Key Developments in the Market:
- In September 2017, Solvay announced the production of their new high performance polyetherketoneketone (PEKK). The aim is to meet the aerospace demand for thermoplastics composites and 3D printing components.
- In October 2015, Victrex announced the launch of their new composites for aerospace- unidirectional tape and laminate panels under the Victrex AE250. They are designed to work under load.
Competitive Analysis: Global Aerospace Plastics Market
Global aerospace plastics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of aerospace plastics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Research Methodology: Global Aerospace Plastics Market
Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.
The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key Market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
To Know More : https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-aerospace-plastics-market
About Us
Data Bridge Market Research is a versatile market research and consulting firm with over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Our coverage of industries include Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, Semiconductors, Machinery, Information and Communication Technology, Automobiles and Automotive, Chemical and Material, Packaging, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, Specialty Chemicals, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Robotics, among many others.
Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. Get Customization and Discount on Report by emailing Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com . We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.
Contact Us
Data Bridge Market Research
US: +1 888 387 2818
UK: +44 208 089 1725
Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475
Mail: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com
https://databridgemarketresearch.com