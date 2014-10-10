Market Analysis: Global Aerospace Plastics Market

Global Aerospace Plastics Market is estimated to grow with a stable CAGR of 5.27% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the historic year of 2017, and the base year of 2018.

Few of the major competitors currently working in aerospace plastics market Hyosung Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Kaman Corporation, Hexcel, Holding Compony Composite, Solvay, HITCO Carbon Companies, Inc., DuPont, PPG Industries, Inc., Saint- Gobain S.A., Vantage Plane Plastics, Tejin Carbon Europe GmbH, Paco Plastics, Inc., Mulford.

Market Definition: Global Aerospace Plastics Market

High performance engineering plastics due to their light weight are best fit for the aerospace industries. Using plastics in aircraft also improves the fuel efficiency. Plastics are used in the interior and exterior part of the aircrafts. Plastics such as acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, polyetheretherketone and polyphenylene sulphide are used in many applications. In air ducts, cabin partitions, floor plans, luggage bins, sensors etc. uses plastic as a material. Due to high strength and durability, plastics are used in the aerospace industry.

Market Drivers:

They are lighter in weight than other material which is the major factor for the growth for this market.

To replace metal fasteners and screw, heat resistant and non-corrosive plastics are used.

Market Restraints:

They are high in cost.

During curing constant pressure is required which can cause mechanical stress.

Segmentation: Global Aerospace Plastics Market

By Application Aerostructure Components Equipment, Systems and Support Cabin Interior Propulsion Systems Satellites Constructions and Insulation Components

By End- Use Commercial & Freighter Aircrafts Military Aircrafts Rotary Aircrafts General Aviation

By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2017, Solvay announced the production of their new high performance polyetherketoneketone (PEKK). The aim is to meet the aerospace demand for thermoplastics composites and 3D printing components.

In October 2015, Victrex announced the launch of their new composites for aerospace- unidirectional tape and laminate panels under the Victrex AE250. They are designed to work under load.

Competitive Analysis: Global Aerospace Plastics Market

Global aerospace plastics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of aerospace plastics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Aerospace Plastics Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

