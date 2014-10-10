This study offers a comprehensive, 360 degree analysis on the Healthcare IT market, bringing to fore insights that can help stakeholders identify the opportunities as well as challenges. It tracks the global Healthcare IT market across key regions, and offers in-depth commentary and accurate quantitative insights. The study also includes incisive competitive landscape analysis, and provides key recommendations to market players on winning imperatives and successful strategies.

Global healthcare IT market is expected to reach USD 274,746.68 million by 2025 and it is projected to expand at a lucrative CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The rise in the demand for paperless technology, the emergence of social media and its impact on the healthcare IT industry are some of the major factors responsible for the current growth of the market studied. Along with these, increased funding from governments, various initiatives taken by the associations for the improvement of healthcare services and infrastructure, and a good return on investments are the other factors augmenting the growth of the market.

Request Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.researchformarkets.com/sample/global-healthcare-it-market-82874

Healthcare IT market research report delivers comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with estimations of the various segments and sub-segments of the market. This market report is a window to the industry which explains what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. The report also recognizes and analyses the rising trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market. This Healthcare IT market research report gives clear idea about strategic analysis of mergers, expansions, acquisitions, partnerships, and investment. It helps gain an extreme sense of evolving industry movements before competitors.

Global healthcare IT market competition by top players include –

Epic Systems Corporation dominated the healthcare IT market accounting largest market share followed by McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts, Carestream Health and Siemens AG along with other players such as

Agfa-Gevaert Group

athenahealth, Inc.

eClinicalWorks

GE Company

Greenway Health, LLC

Infor

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

NextGen Healthcare

Oracle Corporation

Practice Fusion, Inc.

Based on products & services, the market is segmented into HCIT outsourcing services, healthcare provider solutions and healthcare payer solutions. In 2018, HCIT outsourcing services segment is likely to rule the market and is also projected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018-2025.

On the basis of end user, market is segmented into providers and payers. In 2018, providers segment is likely to dominate the market and is also valued to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018-2025

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Healthcare IT Market for 2024 To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and

collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.

Early Buyers Can get Exclusive Disocunt this report @ https://www.researchformarkets.com/discount/global-healthcare-it-market-82874

FROM TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summaries

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

4 Healthcare IT Production by Regions

5 Healthcare IT Consumption by Regions

6 Market Size by Type

8 Manufacturers Profiles

9 Production Forecasts

10 Consumption Forecast

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

Main Aspects covered in the Report

Overview of the HEALTHCARE IT market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth

2015-2018 historical data and 2019-2025 market forecast

Geographical analysis including major countries

Overview the product type market including development

Overview the end-user market including development

Inquire Before buying @ https://www.researchformarkets.com/inquiry/global-healthcare-it-market-82874

Note: Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.

About Research for Markets:

Research for Markets indulges in detailed and diligent research on different markets, trends and emerging opportunities in the successive direction to cater to your business needs. We have established the pillars of our flourishing institute on the grounds of Credibility and Reliability. RFM delve into the markets across Asia Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Contact:

Mr. A Naidu

Research for Markets

Tel: +44 8000-4182-37 (UK)

Email: alan.naidu@researchformarkets.com