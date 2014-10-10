The sources of data and information mentioned in the NEUROBLASTOMA DRUG report are very reliable and include websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and mergers which are checked and validated by the market experts. It also includes strategic profiling of top players in the market, wide-ranging analysis of their core competencies, and their strategies

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Cellectar Biosciences, INC, United Therapeutics Corporation, APEIRON Biologics AG, Baxter, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Bayer AG, MacroGenics, Inc, Advaxis, Amgen Inc, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Curispharma, Eli Lilly and Company, others

Succinct Description of the Market:

Global neuroblastoma drug market is rising gradually to an estimated steady CAGR of 4.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing awareness towards diagnosis and treatment of neuroblastoma cancer, increase in the prevalence of childhood cancers, the rising birth rate, growing medical spending, increasing global healthcare expenditure and technological advancements in pharmaceuticals research.

Neuroblastoma is a childhood cancer most commonly occurs in children below the age of 5 years, most often found in the small glands on top of the kidneys (adrenal glands).Neuroblastoma can develop in abdominal parts of the body where the group of nerve cells are present including chest, neck and near the spinal region. The neuroblastoma may cause due to the immature cell growth or mutation in the gene responsible for controlling cell proliferation. Neuroblastoma patient experiences symptoms such as fatigue, loss of appetite and fever. There may be a lump or compression of tissues in the affected area.

The Promising Regions & Countries Mentioned In Neuroblastoma Drug Market Report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. This helps gain better idea about the spread of this particular market in respective regions.

Crucial Market Segment details-:

Action Type (Alkylating agents, Antimetabolites, Antibiotics, Microtubule Inhibitors, Monoclonal Antibodies),

(Alkylating agents, Antimetabolites, Antibiotics, Microtubule Inhibitors, Monoclonal Antibodies), Drug Type (Cyclophosphamide, Cisplatin, Vincristine, Doxorubicin, Etoposide, Topotecan, Busulfan and Melphalan),

(Cyclophosphamide, Cisplatin, Vincristine, Doxorubicin, Etoposide, Topotecan, Busulfan and Melphalan), Diagnosis Type (Physical Test, Urine and Blood Test, Imaging Test, Tissue Sample Testing, Bone Marrow Sample Testing),

(Physical Test, Urine and Blood Test, Imaging Test, Tissue Sample Testing, Bone Marrow Sample Testing), Treatment Type (Surgery, Chemotherapy, Radiotherapy, Immunotherapy, Bone Marrow transplantation, Retinoid Therapy, Targeted Delivery of Radionuclides), Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous and others), ),

(Surgery, Chemotherapy, Radiotherapy, Immunotherapy, Bone Marrow transplantation, Retinoid Therapy, Targeted Delivery of Radionuclides), Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous and others), ), End- Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others)

Methodologies utilized to evaluate the market-:

Growing awareness towards diagnosis and treatment of neuroblastoma cancer drives the market growth

Increasing birth rate across the world enhances the market growth

Rising research on neuroblastoma treatment and increasing spending on cancer treatment elevates the market growth

Patent expiry from many companies and introduction of generic drugs is expected to restrain the growth of the market

High cost of treatment and an adverse side effect of treatment are the major restraint of the market

The Neuroblastoma Drug Market report provides a meticulous picture of the sector by summary of data, production, and method of study originated from various sources. Competitive analysis comprises identifying the key mutual trends and major players of the market. Besides, report also includes an assessment of different factors essential for the existing market players and new market players coupled with methodical study of value chain.

Key Development in the Market:

In May, 2018 Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC received the FDA approval for Cyclophosphamide drug which is generic to Cytoxan and can be used as an injection. This is an important milestone for the Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC because they are focusing to enhance their research and development on injectable products which can be beneficial for patients and healthcare providers

In March 2015, United Therapeutics Corporation received the FDA approval for dinutuximab drug for the treatment of neuroblastoma, as part of first-line therapy for paediatric patients with high-risk neuroblastoma

