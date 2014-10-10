The sources of data and information mentioned in the TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS DRUG report are very reliable and include websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and mergers which are checked and validated by the market experts. It also includes strategic profiling of top players in the market, wide-ranging analysis of their core competencies, and their strategies

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Novartis AG, Nobelpharma Co., Ltd, GW Pharmaceuticals plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Aucta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd, Pfizer Inc, H. Lundbeck A/S, are few among others.

Tuberous sclerosis also known as Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC) is rare genetic disorder that causes non- malignant tumors to form in vital organs primarily the brain, eyes, heart, kidneys, lungs and skin. It is mainly affects the Central Nervous System (CNS) causes epilepsy, autism spectrum disorder, kidney disorders and skin abnormalities. It is caused by mutation in two genes-TSC1 and TSC2.

According to the article published in National Institute of Health, It was estimated that total population of tuberous sclerosis nearly 1 to 2 million and 6,000 newborns were diagnosed with tuberous sclerosis. Growing prevalence of tuberous sclerosis worldwide and accelerating the demand of novel therapies are the key factors for market growth.

By Medication Type (Antiepileptic, Macrolide and others),

(Antiepileptic, Macrolide and others), Treatment Type (Medication, Surgery and Others),

(Medication, Surgery and Others), Therapy Type (Laser therapy, Behavioral Therapy and Psychiatric Therapy),

(Laser therapy, Behavioral Therapy and Psychiatric Therapy), By Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable and Topical),

(Oral, Injectable and Topical), End- users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others)

Advances in treatment, therapies and novel treatment

Robust pipelines for development of newer treatment

Increases of cases of prevalence rate of tuberous sclerosis diseases worldwide

Effective treatment is either unavailable or unaffordable

Patent expiry of the patented drugs and introduction of generic version of branded drugs is expected to restrain the growth if the market

Inadequate awareness about tuberous sclerosis disorder treatment in some developing countries

In April 2018, Novartis AG received US FDA approval for Afinitor Disperz (everolimus) as an adjunctive treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures in patient of aged 2years or older. This also received US FDA approval for treatment of neuroendocrine tumors (NET) of gastrointestinal or lung.

In April 2016, GW Pharmaceuticals plc received Orphan Drug designation from the US FDA for cannabidiol for the treatment of Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC).

