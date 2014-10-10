The sources of data and information mentioned in the ACTIVATED CLOTTING TIME TESTING report are very reliable and include websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and mergers which are checked and validated by the market experts. It also includes strategic profiling of top players in the market, wide-ranging analysis of their core competencies, and their strategies

Activated clotting time testing is a device which is specially designed to calculate the coagulation end-points in citrated whole blood, plasma samples or blood. They are compatible with all point of care testing devices. Optical detection, mechanical detection, fluorescent based detention etc. are some of the technology used in activated clotting time testing. Rising demand for automated hemostasis instrument is the major factor fueling the growth of this market.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here– F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott., Helena Laboratories, Sysmex Corporation, NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION, Instrumentation Laboratory India Pvt ltd, Medtronic, Diagnostica Stago S.A.S., WerfenLife, S.A.

By Product Type (Point of Care, Clinical Laboratory Analyzer),

(Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Academic & Research Test (Prothrombin Time, Fibrinogen, Activated Partial Thromboplastin Time, Activated Clotting Time, D Dimer, Platelet Function, Heparin & Protamine Dose Response Test for ACT, Others)

Increasing prevalence for automated hemostasis instrument is driving the growth of this market

Rising awareness about the point- of care testing among population is driving the market growth

High cost of the automated systems is restraining the market growth

Less adoption of advanced automatic clotting timer systems in developing countries is another factor restraining the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2015, Roche announced the launch of their new lab-coagulation solution cobas t 411 analyzer that is specially designed for low-volume routine testing. The main aim of the launch is to expand the coagulation solution and provide customer with new development so that they can improve the productivity and efficiency of the lab. The analyzer is having the highest reagent capacity for reducing the hands-on time, as compared to other systems offered at low-volume coagulation laboratories

In December 2018, Sysmex announced the launch of their new Revohem FIX Chromogenic which is a Blood Coagulation Factor IX Measurement Kit which can be used with Sysmex’s Automated Blood Coagulation Analyzers CS-5100/CS-2500/CS-2400 and CS-2100i/CS-2000i/CS-1600. It is specially designed for the treatment of hemophilia B. The main aim is to increase the quality of testing and reduce the burden on patients

Competitive analysis comprises identifying the key mutual trends and major players of the market.

Table of Contents

1 Activated Clotting Time Testing Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Activated Clotting Time Testing Market Competitions, by Players

3.1 Global Activated Clotting Time Testing Revenue and Share by Players

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Activated Clotting Time Testing Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Activated Clotting Time Testing Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Activated Clotting Time Testing Market Size by Regions

5 North America Activated Clotting Time Testing Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Activated Clotting Time Testing Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Activated Clotting Time Testing Revenue by Countries

8 South America Activated Clotting Time Testing Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Activated Clotting Time Testing by Countries

10 Global Activated Clotting Time Testing Market Segment by Type

11 Global Activated Clotting Time Testing Market Segment by Application

12 Global Activated Clotting Time Testing Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

