Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- ADMA Biologics, Inc., Shionogi Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Cipla Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Novartis AG, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Sanofi, AstraZeneca, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Biondvax, BioDiem, FluGen, Inc., Altimmune, Inc., Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc., CSL Limited, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited and among others.

Succinct Description of the Market:

Global influenza drug market to grow with a steady CAGR of 2.1% and is estimated to reach USD 2.05 billion by 2026. Increasing prevalence of Influenza disease, vulnerable aging population, accelerating demand of clinical treatment and novel therapies indicates the significant growth of market.

Influenza (the flu) is a contagious viral infection disease that affect mainly upper respiratory system more specifically nose, throat and lungs. It can cause mild to severe illness and can be fatal. People who have weakened immune system due to drugs or other illness and people who are 65 or older are at high risk of influenza infection. The patients may experience high fever, chills, sweat, cough, nasal congestion and sore throat.

By Type (Influenza A viruses, Influenza B viruses, Influenza C virus, Influenza D viruses),

(Quadrivalent, Trivalent, Anflu and Other), Treatment Type ( Medication, Chemoprophylaxis and Others),

( Medication, Chemoprophylaxis and Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Intradermal, Intramuscular, Intranasal, Intravenous and Others ),

(Oral, Intradermal, Intramuscular, Intranasal, Intravenous and Others ), End- users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others)

Increasing prevalence of Influenza disease worldwide

Accelerating demand of treatment and novel therapies

Effective treatment is either unavailable or unaffordable

Patent expiry from many companies and introduction of generic drugs is expected to restrain the growth if the market

Insufficient awareness about influenza treatment in some developing countries

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Shionogi Inc. filed supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to the US FDA for Xofluza (baloxavir marboxil), a novel cap-dependent endonuclease in the polymerase acidic (PA) protein inhibitor for the treatment of influenza in patient of age 12 years or older

In January 2019, Seqirus a subsidiary of CSL Limited, received the European Commission approval for Flucelvax, a quadrivalent influenza vaccine (QIVc) for the treatment of influenza for patient of age 9 years or above

The Influenza Drug Market report provides a meticulous picture of the sector by summary of data, production, and method of study originated from various sources. Competitive analysis comprises identifying the key mutual trends and major players of the market. Besides, report also includes an assessment of different factors essential for the existing market players and new market players coupled with methodical study of value chain.

