Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Novozymes, Merck KGaA, intrexon, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Amyris, GenScript, Ginkgo Bioworks, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., New England Biolabs, Synthetic Genomics Inc., Twist Bioscience., DSM, DuPont., LOCUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.

Succinct Description of the Market:

Global Synthetic Biology Platforms Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 4.35 billion to an estimated value of USD 18.84 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 20.01% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising demand for synthetic genes and cells among consumer is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Synthetic biology is a technology which is designed to make biology easy for the engineer. They usually combines the domains like biotechnology, molecular engineering, biophysics, electrical and computer engineering, evolutionary biology and genetic engineering. They are usually made by molding the components like genetic circuits, metabolic pathways and enzymes. The main aim of the synthetic biology is natural product synthesis, applies protein design, synthetic genomics and standardized biological parts. These days there is increase investment in R&D on synthetic biology which is the major factor fueling the growth of this market.

The Promising Regions & Countries Mentioned In Synthetic Biology Platforms Market Report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. This helps gain better idea about the spread of this particular market in respective regions.

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Tool and Technology (Tool, Technology),

(Tool, Technology), Applications (Medical Applications, Industrial Applications, Food and Agriculture, Environmental Applications),

(Medical Applications, Industrial Applications, Food and Agriculture, Environmental Applications), Product (Core Product, Enabling Product)

Methodologies utilized to evaluate the market-:

In July 2018, Locus Biosciences Inc., announced that they have acquired EpiBiome, Inc. The main aim of the acquisition is to produce products so that they can treat antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections and precisely edit the microbiome. It will also help the Locus to expand their product portfolio and will also improve their efficiency levels.

In January 2017, Intrexon Corporation announced that they have acquired GenVec, Inc. so that they can expand their gene transfer capabilities that contain various viral and non- viral platforms. The GenVec’s AdenoVerse technology will also help the Intrexon Corporaton is to expand their portfolio in gene therapy by developing new products.

Table of Contents

1 Synthetic Biology Platforms Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Synthetic Biology Platforms Market Competitions, by Players

3.1 Global Synthetic Biology Platforms Revenue and Share by Players

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Synthetic Biology Platforms Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Synthetic Biology Platforms Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Synthetic Biology Platforms Market Size by Regions

5 North America Synthetic Biology Platforms Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Synthetic Biology Platforms Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Synthetic Biology Platforms Revenue by Countries

8 South America Synthetic Biology Platforms Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Synthetic Biology Platforms by Countries

10 Global Synthetic Biology Platforms Market Segment by Type

11 Global Synthetic Biology Platforms Market Segment by Application

12 Global Synthetic Biology Platforms Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

