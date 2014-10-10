Very brilliant minds have invested their lot of time for doing market research analysis and hence generate this Video Analytics Market report. This report provides clients with the information on their business scenario which helps to stay ahead of competition in today’s speedily revolutionizing business environment. What is more, the Video Analytics Market report offers insights into revenue growth and sustainability initiative. This Global Video Analytics Market report contains all the company profiles of the major players and brands. As per the report, Video Analytics industry is expected to witness growth during the forecast period due to growing demand at the end user level.Global Video Analytics Market report focuses on the top players in global market like Some of the key industry participants are AllGoVision Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Aventura Technologies, Inc., Axis Communications AB, CISCO, Honeywell International Inc, IBM, IntelliVision, PureTech Systems Inc., Qognify Inc., Verint, Genetec, intuVision, Agent Video Intelligence Ltd, i2V Systems Pvt. Ltd and AllGoVision Technologies Pvt. Ltd. and others

The global video analytics market size is estimated at USD 19.56 billion by 2028. It is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 23.20%

This growth can be primarily attributed to increasing concerns regarding safety and security of the public. In addition, growing application of video analytics for reducing crime rates through timely alerts about suspicious or unusual activities is a key factor driving the market.

The Video Analytics market report puts light on various aspects of marketing research that range from important industry trends, market size, market share estimates, sales volume, emerging trends, product consumption, customer preferences, historic data along with future forecast and key player analysis. This market research report classifies the market by companies, geographical region, type, component, application and end-use industry

Video Analytics Market By Type

Software, Services, Deployment, Cloud, On-premise

Video Analytics Market By Application

Crowd Management, Facial Recognition, Intrusion Detection, License Plate Recognition,Motion Detection, Others

Video Analytics Market By End-use

BFSI, City, Critical Infrastructure, Education, Government, Retail, Transportation, Others

