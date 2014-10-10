Global Digital Evidence Management Market 2019: Demand, Type, Size, Applications, Share, Growth Opportunities, Trends & Industry Forecast to 2026
Global Digital Evidence Management Market is expected to reach US$ 10.5 Bn by 2026 from US$ 3.6 Bn in 2017 at a CAGR of 14.3%. Digital evidence management market is segmented by component, deployment model, and region. The component is classified as software, service & hardware. Based on the deployment model market is divided into cloud, on-premises, hybrid. Region wise divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.
The major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market include the rise in adoption of digital evidence management solutions among many law enforcement and government agencies, increase in the rate of digital crimes, and growing government initiatives for evidence security, rapid investment in the emerging technologies. Rising Complexities and use of mobile devices are posing a challenge to the growth of this market.
On the basis of the component, Services segment is expected to reach at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Digital evidence management services enable investigators to perform a structured investigation by offering expertise to track the source of a problem, collaborating digital evidence management software, and enhancing the investigation process.
Based on deployment model, the cloud deployment model is likely to have larger market share during the forecast period, as it reduces the investigation cost and enables access to the critical data from Smartphones as well as desktops. The cloud deployment type helps investigators to enhance their investigation processes.
In terms of region, North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the global digital evidence management market during the forecast period. North America is responsible for well-established economies and early adoption of technologies. The US is likely to have the largest market share in North America. Major digital evidence management vendors and law enforcement agencies in the US are willing to use digital evidence management technologies for storing, sharing, and securing the evidence with private companies.
The scope of the Digital Evidence Management Market
Global Digital Evidence Management Market, by Component
Software
Service
Hardware
Global Digital Evidence Management Market, by Deployment Model:
Cloud
On-premises
Hybrid
Global Digital Evidence Management Market, by Region:
North America
Asia Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Key Players in Global Digital Evidence Management Market :
Panasonic
Motorola
NICE
AcsessData
MSAB
OpenText
Digital Detective
Cellebrite
Paraben
QueTel
IBM
Oracle
Hitachi
Capita
Vidizmo
Coban
Reveal Media
Porter Lee Corporation
SoleraTec
VeriPIc
FileOnQ
Tracker Products
Intrensic
Foray
WatchGuard
