Global Pea Protein Market is expected to an estimated value of USD 42.98 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 12.60% in the forecast period. Increasing awareness about the benefits of pea is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the pea protein market are ZELANG, Bioway (Xi’An) Organic Ingredients Co.,Ltd., The Green Labs LLC., Farbest Brands., Puris., The Scoular Company, Axiom Foods, A&B Ingredients, Roquette Frères, Burcon Group Ltd, COSUCRA., Glanbia plc., , SOTEXPRO, Shandong Jianyuan Group, Vestkorn Milling AS and YT (Xi’an) Biochem Co.,Ltd.

Consumer lifestyle changes are a major factor in the demand for the pea protein market. Increased interest in the health and wellbeing of consumers around the world has increased the demand for pea protein markets around the world by adopting a healthier lifestyle. In addition, as interest in lactose tolerance levels increases, demand for the pea protein market is also increasing. The expansion of the nutraceuticals industry and the growing demand for gluten-free products are also leading the pea protein market. In addition, increased consumption of meat substitutes, increased concern about lactose intolerance, and optimistic outlook for the sport nutrition market are among the key drivers of the world pea protein market.

Enhanced health consciousness, multiple health benefits, and increased demand for meat protein alternatives have increased the demand of pea protein in the past few years, thus propelling the growth of pea protein. In addition, factors, such as trend of living using pea protein in various products, consistent increase in food & beverages industries, raised demand for organic-based foods, and innovations in protein-based products, have supplemented the global pea protein market growth. However, low consumer awareness about the pea protein-based products and formulation challenges in pea protein products affect the growth of the market to a greater extent. Inclusion of pea protein in sports nutrition and weight management products are expected to increase the popularity and demand of pea protein in the upcoming years.

This report studies the global Pea Protein market status and forecast, categorizes the global Pea Protein market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Pea Protein Market Segmentation

By Type

Isolates

Concentrates

Textured

Pea Protein Market By Form

Dry

Liquid

Pea Protein Market By Application

Meat Extenders & Analogs

Snacks & Bakery Products

Nutritional Supplements

Beverages

Other Applications

Pea Protein Market By Function

Texturing

Emulsification

Gelation

Stabilization

Other

This report is highly informative document with inclusion of comprehensive market data associated with the significant elements and subdivision of the “Global Pea Protein Market” that may impact the growth scenarios of the industry. The report may commendably help trades and decision makers to address the challenges and to gain benefits from highly competitive “Global Pea Protein Market”.

