Some Of The Key Players Of The Cognitive Data Management Market Include: IBM, Salesforce, SAP, Informatica, SAS, Cognizant, Microsoft, Infosys, HPE, Oracle, Veritas, Wipro, Datum, Reltio, Talend, Saksoft, Snaplogic, Immuta, Attivio, Sparkcognition, Expert System, Strongbox Data Solutions, Cogntivescale, Pingar, Kingland Systems

The size of the cognitive data management market is expected to grow considerably over the forecast period due to the increase of IoT devices and investment in cognitive technology. As IoT-based devices are widely adopted in enterprises, a huge amount of digital data has been generated. It encourages organizations to adopt advanced data analysis and management solutions to process data and extract executable insights.

Ideally, cognitive data management solutions provide a powerful mechanism for integrating and indexing these file metadata into an integrated or global namespace configuration. Cognitive data management solutions are used to standardize business processes and definitions. Advanced cognitive data management solutions create business glossaries with clear business definitions. In addition, the growing growth of connected devices is creating potential growth opportunities for the cognitive data management market.

Cognitive Data Management Market Segmentation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Data Integration and Migration

Data Governance and Quality

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Government and Legal Services

Telecom, IT, and Media

Others

Major Table of Contents: Cognitive Data Management Market

1 Cognitive Data Management Market Overview

2 Global Cognitive Data Management Competition by Players

3 Global Cognitive Data Management Competition by Types

4 Global Cognitive Data Management Competition by Application

5 Global Cognitive Data Management Production Market Analysis by Region

6 Global Cognitive Data Management Sales Market Analysis by Region

7 Imports and Exports Market Analysis

8 Global Cognitive Data Management Players Profiles and Sales Data

9 Cognitive Data Management Upstream and Downstream Analysis

10 Global Cognitive Data Management Market Forecast (2019-2028)

11 Research Findings and Conclusion

