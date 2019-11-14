Global End User Computing Market 2019: Demand, Type, Size, Applications, Share, Growth Opportunities, Trends & Industry Forecast to 2026
Global End User Computing Market size was US$ 5.50 Bn in 2017 and expected to reach US$ 15.12 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 13.47 % during forecast period.
Global end-user computing market is segmented by solution, service, industry vertical and region. On basis of solution, Global end user computing market is segmented into Virtual Desktop Infrastructure, Unified communication, Device management, and Software asset management. Industry vertical segment is divided by IT and telecom, banking, financial services, and insurance, education, healthcare government, retail, media and entertainment, and manufacturing. Based on the service, global end user computing market is categorized into consulting, support and maintenance, training and education system integration and managed services. Geographically, Global end user computing market is spread by North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
The inclination of organizations toward desktop virtualization infrastructures, which helps to increase the efficiency of employees and productivity, increase in demand for mobility solutions are driving the growth in the global end user computing market. Furthermore, lack of proper government regulations and incorporation of processes by organizations are some of the major restraining factors are limiting the growth in the end user computing market.
The Virtual Desktop Infrastructure segment is projected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period. Desktop virtualization solutions proposition the computing and storage infrastructure an edge over heritage desktop infrastructures. End user computing Solutions enable users to access business applications from anywhere and using any device.
North America is estimated to account for the largest market size owing to the technical advancement in network technologies, propagation of mobile workforce, an occurrence of advanced mobile platforms are the major factors driving growth in North America. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific proposals growth opportunities for the major merchants in the end user computing market. Enormous penetration of smartphones and internet among consumers and the massive mobile workforce would act as the drivers for the growth in Global end user computing market.
Nucleus Software, Patriot Technologies, NetApp, Connection, , Synapse360, Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic, IDS, HCL Infosystems , CSS Corp , SITA, Infosys , Data Integrity , Fujitsu , Focus Technology Solutions , SMP-Corp ,GEL, Genpact, Tech Mahindra , Mindtree , NetApp , Connection , Emerio , Fortem Information Technology , Serole Technologies, The Ergonomic Group, Coreio , and Emtec
