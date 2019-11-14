In modern healthcare decision making is crucial to ensure affordable healthcare and patient satisfaction. Secrecy of electronic health records and its dissemination are a point of concern for government healthcare regulatory agencies worldwide. VNA and PACS services provides data storage and security solutions, additionally it ensures access to multiple users in real time in any part of the globe.

Picture archiving and communication system (PACS) represented 70.03% in 2018 for the type segment of VNA and PACS market. It has been widely employed by healthcare professionals worldwide to securely store and disseminate critical clinical data to assess patient health and provide treatment accordingly. Vendor neutral archive will be recording double digit CAGR during the forecast period primarily due to its ability to permit multiple users to gain access to vital clinical data and increase the workflow efficiency and productivity at a relatively low cost in a healthcare setting.

Request sample copy of the VNA and PACS Market report at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1089

Digital radiology accounts for 30.52% market share in 2018 for the imaging modality segment of VNA and PACS market. The chief parameters responsible for its positive market growth are low operating cost and quick turnaround time, making it the most affordable preliminary disease diagnosis option among healthcare providers worldwide. The other imaging modalities such as nuclear medicine, PET scan, mammography, angiography etc. will be growing at a rampant pace during the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of chronic disease and technological advancement in their operation and interpretation of clinical data.

North America is spearheading the regional segment for VNA & PACS market with a share of 38.51% in 2018. The key factors responsible for its optimistic market growth are existence of developed healthcare infrastructure and rising public health awareness resulting in early disease diagnosis. Europe held 35.17% market share in 2018 on account of proactive government initiatives in providing VNA & PACS services to healthcare providers to increase patient care coordination and enhance clinical productivity. Asia Pacific is going to register faster growth during the forecast period on account of developing healthcare infrastructure and emergence of local IT-healthcare firms providing VNA & PACS services.

Read more details of Global VNA and PACS Market at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/clinical-decision-support-systems-market

The IT healthcare firms providing VNA & PACS solutions & services are Agfa Healthcare N.V., Cerner Corporation, Carestream, Inc., Fujifilm Corporation, Novarad Corporation, GE Healthcare, Hyland Software, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Mach7Technologies, Ltd., McKesson Corporation, Siemens Healthineers and Xerox Corporation.

Key Segments of the VNA & PACS market

By Type, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA)

Picture Archiving & Communication System (PACS)

By Modality, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Digital Radiology

Computed Tomography

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Ultrasound

Others

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Rest of MEA



Enquire more details of the report at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/1089