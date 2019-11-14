Global Certificate Authority Market is expected to reach US$125 Mn. by 2026 at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period. A certification authority (CA) or certificate authority is an entity that issues digital certificates. A digital certificate certifies the ownership of a public key.

The increase in awareness among internet users about secure web access, the growing need to build trust among the expanding online customer base, and adhering to stringent compliances and regulations are some of the driving factors expected to drive the growth of the certificate authority market during the forecast period. Running a private certificate authority or using self-signed certificates are some of the restraining factors would affect the certificate authority market during the forecast period.

Among certificate type, the SSL Certificates segment is expected to hold the largest certificate authority market size during the forecast period, as this segment helps the client to authenticate the website. This segment provides various features such as integrity, encryption, non-repudiation, and authentication. Moreover, these features collaboratively establish non-repudiation for data transferred over web browsers, which prevents parties from cyber risks. These features are responsible for the deployment of SSL certificates.

Based on the service segment, Managed Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) services segment is expected to hold the larger certificate authority market share during the forecast period. The PKI technology offers organizations the way to control many digital certificates for authentication, SSL, usages of digital signatures, and document signing. A managed PKI service provides access to digital certificates without the need to establish, buy, protect, and operate an in-house certificate authority. It helps to secure communications for network and user access and cloud-based applications without increasing IT burden.

Among Industry Verticals, the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) industry vertical is expected to have the large market size during the forecast period, as organizations focus on security and privacy online transactions and their sensitive information.

While using regions, North America is likely to hold the larger certificate authority market share during the forecast period. North America is advanced in terms of infrastructure and technology adoption. Furthermore, large numbers of digital certificate vendors are present in this region.

Some of the key players are Asseco Data Systems, ACTALIS, Entrust Datacard, Trustwave, SSL.com, Network Solutions, TWCA etc.

Scope of the Certificate Authority Market

By Certificate Types

SSL Certificates

Secure Email Certificates

Code Signing Certificates

Authentication Certificates

By Services

Support Services

Implementation and Integration Services

Managed PKI Services

By SSL Certificate Validation Type

Extended Validation

Organization Validation

Domain Validation

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Certificate Authority Market, by Industry Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

Government and Defense

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Travel and Hospitality

Education

Others (Transportation and Logistics, Media and Entertainment, and Manufacturing)

Certificate Authority Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key Players in Certificate Authority Market :

IdenTrust

Comodo CA

DigiCert

GoDaddy

GlobalSign

Asseco Data Systems

ACTALIS

Entrust Datacard

Trustwave

SSL.com

Network Solutions

TWCA

SwissSign

WISeKey

OneSpan

Buypass

Camerfirma

Hongkong Post

EBG Information Technologies and Services

Harica

Certigna

NETLOCK

TURKTRUST

certSIGN

Disig

