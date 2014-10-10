Market Analysis:

Artificial Insemination Market is expected to rise by registering a steady CAGR of 8.6% in the forecast period of 2020-2029. Potential business growth in Artificial Insemination Market value can be credited to the growing focus on planning of children, abortion incidence and changing lifestyles.

Infertility is one of the main issues of concern, rising particularly among young people around the globe. Artificial insemination is a technique used to treat infertility. It is a surgical procedure in which sperm is inserted into the female reproductive tract (such as the cervical opening, vagina, or fallopian tube) by methods other than natural means. This thing is very common in couples with unexplained infertility, sex complications, but possibly healthy sperm production, irregular seminal fluid, and ovulation disorders that lead to fertility drugs. The use of artificial insemination has risen in the community as infertility is becoming more common, rising woman desire for abortion and increasing the number of sub-fertile couples seeking childbirth assistance. It is noted that one part of the reproductive system in either of the partners may not work properly, e.g. in cases such as vaginism and endometriosis in females, sperm count, anatomical problems, premature ejaculation or other fertility problems in males. Layout depends on a number of variables, such as gender, value of eggs, etc., and people in the late 30s will find that childbirth takes longer to achieve this. All of these causes have been attributed to an increase in demand for artificial insemination worldwide.

Market Definition:

A process in which a fine catheter (tube) is placed into the vagina through the cervix to specifically store a sperm sample. The aim of this relatively simple technique is to promote fertility and childbirth. Often referred to as intrauterine insemination (IUI).

Artificial Insemination Market Scope and Market Size

Artificial insemination market has been segmented on the basis of type, product type and end user.

On the basis of type, the artificial insemination market is segmented into intrauterine insemination, intracervical insemination, intravaginal insemination and intratubal insemination.

On the basis of product type, the artificial insemination market is segmented into insemination kits, home conception devices and accessories.

On the basis of end user artificial insemination market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, fertility centers, home care settings and others.

Country Level Analysis of Artificial Insemination Market

On the basis of region, the artificial insemination market is segmented into North America and South America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East and Africa.

Countries covered under North and South America region are Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Americas, along with Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe covered under Europe region and Japan, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific covered under Asia-Pacific region.

Europe dominates the market acquiring large market share in the Artificial Insemination Market while the North America region is expected to grow at the second highest growth rate in the forecast period 2020 to 2029 because of increased demand of cryogenic insulation methods and growing concern for environment.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands impact of sales channels are considered while provided forecast analysis of the country data.

Market Drivers:

Infertility is becoming more common, increasing woman desire for abortion and increasing the number of sub-fertile couples seeking maternity assistance.

Artificial insemination (AI) is a way to help people with babies who might otherwise be unable to conceive. Throughout western countries, most lesbian couples who want to have a child often vote for AI.

Cost efficiency in comparison to other fertilization procedures.

Rising cases of male infertility are the other factors that drive this market

Market Restraints:

Safety issues is going to hamper the growth of the market

Ethical concerns is acting as a restraint for the market

High risk of transmission of sexual transmitted diseases

Competitive Analysis and Artificial Insemination Market Share Analysis:

Global Artificial Insemination Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Artificial Insemination Market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Artificial Insemination Market competitive landscape provides details by comp etitors. Details included are company overview which includes Company focus, business segment, product categories, revenue generated, global presence. Artificial Insemination Market report also provides information on recent financials and R&D expenditures over the years from 2020 to 2029.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in global Artificial Insemination Market are Rocket Medical plc, KITAZATO CORPORATION, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Hitech iSolutions LLP, Rocket Medical plc, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Rinovum Women’s Health, LLC, Genea Limited, Vitrolife and many others.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved