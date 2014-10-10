The helicopters are attracting high demand with increasing applications in the military and commercial segments. Light helicopters are increasingly being used in transport and offshore applications. Focus on military modernization in various countries is generating demand for military helicopters. The sharp demand from the emergency and rescue segment is also expected to contribute profoundly to the market growth in the future.

Worldwide Helicopters Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Helicopters industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Helicopters market with detailed market segmentation by product & services /application and geography. The global Helicopters market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Helicopters players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Leading Helicopters Market Players:

1.Airbus S.A.S.

2.Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Ltd. (AVIC)

3.Bell Textron Inc.

4.Enstrom Helicopter Corp.

5.Kaman Corporation

6.Leonardo S.p.A.

7.Lockheed Martin Corporation

8.MD Helicopters, Inc. (MDHI)

9.Robinson Helicopter Company

10.Russian Helicopters (Rostec)

The global helicopters market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading helicopters market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Helicopters market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Helicopters market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Also, key Helicopters market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

