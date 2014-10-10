The rising demand of cloud-based solutions and increasing adoption of robot-based solutions to create new opportunities for the establishment of robotic process automation industry globally.

The adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation solutions has enabled organizations to tackle such challenges while meeting consumer expectations. Moreover, these technologies focus on enhancing the employee experience rather than replacing them. One of such technologies gaining rapid traction is robotic process automation, which handles repetitive and rule-based tasks without human intervention. Thus, robotic process automation enables organizations to automate repetitive functions and focus more on core business tasks.

The adoption of software robots for managing routine work carried out by temporary or seasonal staff, or for staff bursts that are required by regulatory spikes, new product launches, or some new operation being introduced, is further developing the industry growth. Based on enterprise size, the robotic process automation industry is segmented into large enterprise, and small and medium enterprise (SME).

Competitive Landscape

The Robotic Process Automation Market is moving towards consolidation as various acquisitions and collaboration of large companies are expected to take place shortly which focuses on innovation.

The competitive landscape of the market presents an interesting picture of strategies adopted by a large number of players. Nice Systems Ltd. (Israel), Automation Anywhere (US), Blue Prism Group Plc (UK), Celaton Ltd. (UK), IPSoft, Inc. (US), Pegasystems Inc. (US), Redwood Software (US), UiPath SRL (UK), Verint Systems Inc. (US), and Xerox Corporation (US) are few dominant players in the robotic process automation market.

Regional Analysis:

This robotic process automation (RPA) market report includes a detailed section for regional analysis and forecasts. It includes market size estimates and forecasts for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa regions. The robotic process automation market for North America held the largest market size in 2018 and is expected to dominate the market during forecasted period. The increased demand for robotic process automation in this region is attributed to increase of automation in sectors such as electronics, healthcare, retail, education, services, and government.

