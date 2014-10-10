Assisted reproductive technology (ART) market the process of sexual intercourse is by passed and fertilization of the oocytes occurs in the laboratory environment. Assisted reproductive technology (ART) is the treatment for fertility in which eggs are separated surgically from the women ovaries and are mixed with male sperms in the laboratory.

Assisted reproductive technology also finds applications in surrogacy arrangements. Rising awareness about assisted reproductive technology will positively impact ART market growth in upcoming years.

Global assisted reproductive technology market is segmented into In-vitro fertilization (IVF), Artificial Insemination – Intrauterine Insemination (AI-IUI,) Frozen Embryo Replacement (FER), and others. Further, IVF is sub segmented into IVF with Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) and IVF without ICSI. Technological advancements is expected to drive the market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape

The assisted reproductive technology Market is moving towards consolidation as various acquisitions and collaboration of large companies are expected to take place shortly which focuses on innovation.

Regional Analysis:

This assisted reproductive technology (ART) market report includes a detailed section for regional analysis and forecasts. It includes market size estimates and forecasts for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa regions. Europe dominated the market and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

Key players of global assisted reproductive technology market are Merck & Co., Inc., CooperSurgical, Inc., Irvine Scientific Sales Company, Inc., Vitrolife AB, Hamilton Thorne, Inc., among others. Companies are adopting new product launch and geographical expansion for targeting new markets and increasing

