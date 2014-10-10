The global voice biometrics market is prophesied to attract growth owing to various advancements in hardware and software. The proliferation of smartphones, tablets and wearable technology has led to the demand for advanced foolproof secure solutions, thus ramping up demand for biometric solution.

The need for technological software in the biometric technology has been apparent due to its sophisticated features that help in improving authentication and verification software. This is expected to create a significant demand for voice biometric software over the coming years.

The report discusses the market dynamics, which have an impact on this market, and provides information on technology, service types, organization size, and applications. This study also aims to assess competitors and included profiles of key companies active in enterprise agile transformation services markets. The report also highlights the threats facing the market during the forecast period.

The worldwide market for voice biometrics is foreseen to witness the dominance of North America over the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. Strong focus on research and development for technological advances and implementation of the same are some of the key factors that will cement the lead position of the region.

Asia Pacific and Europe are some other key regions that are expected to contribute to the growth of this market.

Some of the key players operating in the competitive edge of global Voice Biometrics Market include Nuance Communications (US), NICE (Israel), Verint (US), AimBrain (UK), Voice Biometrics Group (US), Phonexia (Czech Republic), OneVault (South Africa), Sestek (Turkey), LumenVox (US), LexisNexis Risk Solutions (US), VoicePIN (Poland), Uniphore (India), Pindrop (US), Aculab (UK), and Auraya (Australia).

Based on Components, the voice biometrics market has the following segments:

Software

Services

Managed Services

Professional Services

Consulting

Deployment Integration

Support and Maintenance

Training and Education

Based on Applications, the voice biometrics market has the following segments:

Access Control and Authentication

Fraud Detection and Prevention

Forensic voice analysis and Criminal Investigation

Others (Speech Therapy, and Personalized User Experience)

Based on Types, the voice biometrics market has the following segments:

Active Voice Biometrics

Passive Voice Biometrics

Based on Deployment Models, the voice biometrics market has the following segments

On-premises

Cloud

Based on Organization Sizes, the voice biometrics market has the following segments

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Based on Industry Verticals, the voice biometrics market has the following segments:

BFSI

Government and Defense

Telecom and IT

Healthcare

Retail and eCommerce

Others*

Based on Regions, the voice biometrics market has the following segments:

North America

US

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

APAC

China

ANZ

India

Singapore

Rest of APAC

MEA

Middle East

Africa

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Voice Biometrics Market Share’:

– Future Outlook and Current Trend of Voice Biometrics Market Share by the End of the Forecast Period (2019-2025).

– Information on technological progress and innovation around the world

– Government support can affect market dominance.

– In-depth analysis of various market segments, including local segmentation, applications and types

– An in-depth analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and initiatives to improve this market.

– Market Trends, Drivers, Opportunities, Restraints, Challenges and Key Developments

Who should buy this report?

Venture capitalists, Investors, financial institutions, Analysts, Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers ,researchers, strategy managers, and academic institutions looking for insights into the market to determine future strategies.

Table Of Contents:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research approach

2.2. Scope, definition, and assumptions

2.3. Data sources

Chapter 3. Market Outlook

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Key trends

3.2.1. Market drivers

3.2.2. Market restraints

3.2.3. Market opportunities

3.3. Value chain analysis

3.4. Porter’s Five Forces analysis

3.5. PESTEL analysis

3.6. Vendor landscape analysis, 2019

Chapter 4. Global Voice Biometrics Market Overview, By Type

Chapter 5. Global Voice Biometrics Market Overview, By Application

Chapter 6. Global Voice Biometrics Market Overview, By Region

6.1. Global Voice Biometrics Market share, by region, 2019 & 2025

6.2. North America

6.2.1. Market size and projections, 2019-2025

6.2.2. Market size and projections, by type, 2019-2025

6.2.3. Market size and projections, by application, 2019-2025

6.2.4. US

6.2.4.1. Market size and projections, 2019-2025

6.2.4.2. Market size and projections, by type, 2019-2025

6.2.4.3. Market size and projections, by application, 2019-2025

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Market size and projections, 2019-2025

6.3.2. Market size and projections, by type, 2019-2025

6.3.3. Market size and projections, by application, 2019-2025

6.3.4. Germany

6.3.4.1. Market size and projections, 2019-2025

6.3.4.2. Market size and projections, by type, 2019-2025

6.3.4.3. Market size and projections, by application, 2019-2025

6.3.5. UK

6.3.5.1. Market size and projections, 2019-2025

6.3.5.2. Market size and projections, by type, 2019-2025

6.3.5.3. Market size and projections, by application, 2019-2025

6.4. Asia Pacific

6.4.1. Market size and projections, 2019-2025

6.4.2. Market size and projections, by type, 2019-2025

6.4.3. Market size and projections, by application, 2019-2025

6.4.4. China

6.4.4.1. Market size and projections, 2019-2025

6.4.4.2. Market size and projections, by type, 2019-2025

6.4.4.3. Market size and projections, by application, 2019-2025

6.4.5. India

6.4.5.1. Market size and projections, 2019-2025

6.4.5.2. Market size and projections, by type, 2019-2025

6.4.5.3. Market size and projections, by application, 2019-2025

6.5. South America

6.5.1. Market size and projections, 2019-2025

6.5.2. Market size and projections, by type, 2019-2025

6.5.3. Market size and projections, by application, 2019-2025

6.5.4. Brazil

6.5.4.1. Market size and projections, 2019-2025

6.5.4.2. Market size and projections, by type, 2019-2025

6.5.4.3. Market size and projections, by application, 2019-2025

6.6. Middle East & Africa

6.6.1. Market size and projections, 2019-2025

6.6.2. Market size and projections, by type, 2019-2025

6.6.3. Market size and projections, by application, 2019-2025

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

