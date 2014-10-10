Voice Biometrics Market Outlook 2019-2025: Top Companies, Trends, Growth Factors Details by Regions, Types and Applications
The global voice biometrics market is prophesied to attract growth owing to various advancements in hardware and software. The proliferation of smartphones, tablets and wearable technology has led to the demand for advanced foolproof secure solutions, thus ramping up demand for biometric solution.
Request a sample of this report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1018
The need for technological software in the biometric technology has been apparent due to its sophisticated features that help in improving authentication and verification software. This is expected to create a significant demand for voice biometric software over the coming years.
The report discusses the market dynamics, which have an impact on this market, and provides information on technology, service types, organization size, and applications. This study also aims to assess competitors and included profiles of key companies active in enterprise agile transformation services markets. The report also highlights the threats facing the market during the forecast period.
The worldwide market for voice biometrics is foreseen to witness the dominance of North America over the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. Strong focus on research and development for technological advances and implementation of the same are some of the key factors that will cement the lead position of the region.
Asia Pacific and Europe are some other key regions that are expected to contribute to the growth of this market.
Browse the complete report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/voice-biometrics-market
Some of the key players operating in the competitive edge of global Voice Biometrics Market include Nuance Communications (US), NICE (Israel), Verint (US), AimBrain (UK), Voice Biometrics Group (US), Phonexia (Czech Republic), OneVault (South Africa), Sestek (Turkey), LumenVox (US), LexisNexis Risk Solutions (US), VoicePIN (Poland), Uniphore (India), Pindrop (US), Aculab (UK), and Auraya (Australia).
Based on Components, the voice biometrics market has the following segments:
Software
Services
Managed Services
Professional Services
Consulting
Deployment Integration
Support and Maintenance
Training and Education
Based on Applications, the voice biometrics market has the following segments:
Access Control and Authentication
Fraud Detection and Prevention
Forensic voice analysis and Criminal Investigation
Others (Speech Therapy, and Personalized User Experience)
Based on Types, the voice biometrics market has the following segments:
Active Voice Biometrics
Passive Voice Biometrics
Based on Deployment Models, the voice biometrics market has the following segments
On-premises
Cloud
Based on Organization Sizes, the voice biometrics market has the following segments
SMEs
Large Enterprises
Based on Industry Verticals, the voice biometrics market has the following segments:
BFSI
Government and Defense
Telecom and IT
Healthcare
Retail and eCommerce
Others*
Based on Regions, the voice biometrics market has the following segments:
North America
US
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Rest of Europe
APAC
China
ANZ
India
Singapore
Rest of APAC
MEA
Middle East
Africa
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Voice Biometrics Market Share’:
– Future Outlook and Current Trend of Voice Biometrics Market Share by the End of the Forecast Period (2019-2025).
– Information on technological progress and innovation around the world
– Government support can affect market dominance.
– In-depth analysis of various market segments, including local segmentation, applications and types
– An in-depth analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and initiatives to improve this market.
– Market Trends, Drivers, Opportunities, Restraints, Challenges and Key Developments
Who should buy this report?
Venture capitalists, Investors, financial institutions, Analysts, Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers ,researchers, strategy managers, and academic institutions looking for insights into the market to determine future strategies.
Get Discount on this Report: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount/1018
Table Of Contents:
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research approach
2.2. Scope, definition, and assumptions
2.3. Data sources
Chapter 3. Market Outlook
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Key trends
3.2.1. Market drivers
3.2.2. Market restraints
3.2.3. Market opportunities
3.3. Value chain analysis
3.4. Porter’s Five Forces analysis
3.5. PESTEL analysis
3.6. Vendor landscape analysis, 2019
Chapter 4. Global Voice Biometrics Market Overview, By Type
Chapter 5. Global Voice Biometrics Market Overview, By Application
Chapter 6. Global Voice Biometrics Market Overview, By Region
6.1. Global Voice Biometrics Market share, by region, 2019 & 2025
6.2. North America
6.2.1. Market size and projections, 2019-2025
6.2.2. Market size and projections, by type, 2019-2025
6.2.3. Market size and projections, by application, 2019-2025
6.2.4. US
6.2.4.1. Market size and projections, 2019-2025
6.2.4.2. Market size and projections, by type, 2019-2025
6.2.4.3. Market size and projections, by application, 2019-2025
6.3. Europe
6.3.1. Market size and projections, 2019-2025
6.3.2. Market size and projections, by type, 2019-2025
6.3.3. Market size and projections, by application, 2019-2025
6.3.4. Germany
6.3.4.1. Market size and projections, 2019-2025
6.3.4.2. Market size and projections, by type, 2019-2025
6.3.4.3. Market size and projections, by application, 2019-2025
6.3.5. UK
6.3.5.1. Market size and projections, 2019-2025
6.3.5.2. Market size and projections, by type, 2019-2025
6.3.5.3. Market size and projections, by application, 2019-2025
6.4. Asia Pacific
6.4.1. Market size and projections, 2019-2025
6.4.2. Market size and projections, by type, 2019-2025
6.4.3. Market size and projections, by application, 2019-2025
6.4.4. China
6.4.4.1. Market size and projections, 2019-2025
6.4.4.2. Market size and projections, by type, 2019-2025
6.4.4.3. Market size and projections, by application, 2019-2025
6.4.5. India
6.4.5.1. Market size and projections, 2019-2025
6.4.5.2. Market size and projections, by type, 2019-2025
6.4.5.3. Market size and projections, by application, 2019-2025
6.5. South America
6.5.1. Market size and projections, 2019-2025
6.5.2. Market size and projections, by type, 2019-2025
6.5.3. Market size and projections, by application, 2019-2025
6.5.4. Brazil
6.5.4.1. Market size and projections, 2019-2025
6.5.4.2. Market size and projections, by type, 2019-2025
6.5.4.3. Market size and projections, by application, 2019-2025
6.6. Middle East & Africa
6.6.1. Market size and projections, 2019-2025
6.6.2. Market size and projections, by type, 2019-2025
6.6.3. Market size and projections, by application, 2019-2025
Chapter 7. Company Profiles
Place a purchase order of this report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/1018
About Us:
Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.
Contact Info:
Ryan Johnson
Adroit Market Research
3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600,
Dallas, Texas – 75204, U.S.A
Phone No: +19723628199