The global Serious Games market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Serious Games volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Serious Games market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Serious Games in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Serious Games manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BreakAway, Ltd.

Designing Digitally, Inc.

DIGINEXT

IBM Corporation

Intuition

Learning Nexus Ltd

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Promotion Software GmbH

Revelian

Tata Interactive Systems

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Enterprises

Consumers

Segment by Application

Healthcare

Aerospace & defense

Government

Education

Retail

Media & Entertainment

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Serious Games

1.1 Definition of Serious Games

1.2 Serious Games Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Serious Games Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Enterprises

1.2.3 Consumers

1.3 Serious Games Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Serious Games Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Healthcare

1.3.3 Aerospace & defense

1.3.4 Government

1.3.5 Education

1.3.6 Retail

1.3.7 Media & Entertainment

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global Serious Games Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Serious Games Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Serious Games Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Serious Games Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Serious Games Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Serious Games Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Serious Games Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Serious Games Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Serious Games Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Serious Games

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Serious Games

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Serious Games

Chapter Three: Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Serious Games

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Serious Games Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Serious Games

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

