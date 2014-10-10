The Global Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market has been estimated at USD XX.XX billion in 2015 and is projected to reach USD XX.XX billion by 2020, at a CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period. Platform Chemicals commonly referred to as building block chemicals is one of the fastest growing segment in the bio-based chemicals market. Platform chemicals are basically composed of 2-6 carbons, which are used as an intermediate in the production of various chemicals. However, due to the scarcity of fossil-based products and the rising crude oil prices have shifted the platform chemicals to use renewable resources in its production process. Moreover, the technological advancements in the bio-based products made it possible in developing microbial strains in the production of chemicals.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/218151

Bio-based Platform Chemicals is segmented by product type such as Bio Glycerol Acid, Bio Glutamic Acid, Bio Itaconic Acid, Bio-1,4-Diacids, Bio-3-hydroxypropionic Acid, Bio Levulinic Acid, Bio Glucaric Acid, and others. Packaging is the major application in the Bio-based Platform Chemicals market, accounting for a share of XX.XX % in 2015.The automotive segment will be the fastest growing segment, growing at a CAGR of XX.XX% in 2015.

The market is driven by rising crude oil prices, demand from automobile industry, and stringent government regulations. However, this market faces certain drawbacks such as shortage of raw material and the huge competition form fossil-fuel products.

Europe is the leading consumer of bio-based platform chemicals in 2015 accounting for a share of XX%, followed by North America and APAC. APAC will be the fastest growing market posting a CAGR of XX.XX% in 2015 owing to the availability of cheaper raw materials in the region.

Furthermore, the shifting focus towards organic alternatives and shifting focus towards eco-friendly products and technological advancements will offer numerous opportunities in the growth of the bio-based platform chemicals market. Some of the major companies dominating the market with its products, and continuous product developments are Alpha Chemika, Braskem, BASF, Mitsubishi Chemicals, Lucite International Group, Itaconix Corporation, and BioAmber.

Key Deliverables in the Study

Market analysis for the Global Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market , with region specific assessments and competition analysis on global and regional scales

Market definition along with the identification of key drivers and restraints

Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenarios, rising prospective opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

Extensively researched competitive landscape section with profiles of major companies along with their market shares

Identification and analysis of the macro and micro factors that affect the global Bio-based Platform Chemicals market on both global and regional scales

A comprehensive list of key market players along with the analysis of their current strategic interests and key financial information

A wide-ranging knowledge and insights about the major players in this industry and the key strategies adopted by them to sustain and grow in the studied market

Insights on the major countries/regions in which this industry is booming and to also identify the regions that are still untapped

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-bio-based-platform-chemicals-market-segmented-by-product-type-by-raw-material-and-geography-trends-and-forecasts-2017-2022

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1 Description

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Report Outline

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1 Current Market Scenario

3.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3 Industry Attractiveness Porters 5 Force Analysis

3.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

3.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

3.3.5 Degree of Competetion

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Crude Oil Prices

4.1.2 Demand from Automotive Sector

4.1.3 Stringent Government Regulations

4.2 Constraints

4.2.1 Raw Material Shortage

4.2.2 Huge competition from fossil-fuel products

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Shifting focus towards eco-friendly products

4.3.2 Demand from Emerging Economies

4.3.3 Technological Advancements

5. Market Segmentation and Analysis

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Bio Glycerol Acid

5.1.2 Bio Glutamic Acid

5.1.3 Bio Itaconic Acid

5.1.4 Bio-1,4-Diacids

5.1.5 Bio-3-hydroxypropionic Acid

5.1.6 Bio Levulinic Acid

5.1.7 Bio Glucaric Acid

5.1.8 Others

5.2 By Raw Material

5.2.1 Carbohydrates

5.2.2 Fats and Oil

5.2.3 Lignin

6. Geographical Segmentation

6.1 North America

6.1.1 U.S.

6.1.2 Canada

6.1.3 Mexico

6.1.4 Others

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Spain

6.2.2 U.K.

6.2.3 France

6.2.4 Germany

6.2.5 Russia

6.2.6 Italy

6.2.7 Others

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.1 China

6.3.2 Japan

6.3.3 India

6.3.4 Australia

6.3.5 Others

6.4 Middle East

6.4.1 Saudi Arabia

6.4.2 U.A.E.

6.4.3 Qatar

6.4.4 Others

6.5 South America

6.5.1 Argentina

6.5.2 Brazil

6.5.3 Chile

6.5.4 Peru

6.5.5 Colombia

6.5.6 Mexico

6.5.7 Rest of South America

6.6 Africa

6.6.1 South Africa

6.6.2 Others

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

7.2 Joint Ventures Collaborations and Agreements

7.3 Market Shares Analysis

7.4 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Alpha Chemika

8.2 Braskem

8.3 BASF

8.4 Bio-Amber

8.5 DSM

8.6 Mitsubishi Chemicals

8.7 Dairen Chemicals

8.8 Lucite International Group

8.9 Qingdao Kehai Biochemistry Co., Ltd

8.10 Itaconix Corporation

8.11 Zhejiang Guoguang Biochemistry Co.,Ltd.

8.12 International Specialty Products

8.13 LyondellBasell Chemicals

8.14 Myriant

8.15 GF Biochemicals

8.16 Prinova LLC

8.17 E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

8.18 Metabolix, Inc.

8.19 Novozymes

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/218151

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155