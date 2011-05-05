The growth in the telecom towers market can be attributed to the growing telecom sector as a whole. With the ever-growing population and its demand for connectivity, getting basic telecommunications and internet connectivity to the rural areas across the globe and improving the existing coverage areas led to the rise of telecom towers in the last two decades.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/217426

The Global Telecom Tower Market is valued at USD XX.XX billion in 2016 and is expected to reach a value of USD XX.XX billion by the end of 2022, growing at a projected CAGR of 25.2 % during the forecast period of 2017 – 2022.

International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), the National Toxicology Program (NTP), and US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) specifies that the radiation from the telecom towers is far below the standard set and are non-carcinogenic. The exposure to the radio frequency from mobiles is more dangerous than those emitted from telecom towers. World Health Organization (WHO) also reassured the fact that RF from cellular towers is not harmful. There have been studies that prove and disprove this but since there is no conclusive evidence either way, health concerns remain a debatable topic and offers resistance to growth.

Telecom towers can be segmented by types (self-supporting, guyed masts, monopoles, telecom sheltered, concealed), by mount/installation (rooftop, ground-based, triangular, square, tubular, angular), by fuel used (renewable, non-renewable), by ownership (operator-owned, joint venture, private-owned) and by regions (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle-East & Africa).

Indus Towers, American Tower Corporation (ATC), IHS Towers, Helios Towers Africa, Eaton Towers, GTL Infra, Crown Castle International Corporation, T-mobile Towers, AT&T towers, Phoenix towers International and VimpelCom are some of the key players in this sector that are mentioned in the report.

DRIVERS

Connecting/improving connectivity to rural areas

Improving and catering to data needs of existing population

Providing wider coverage

RESTRAINTS

Environmental concerns on power supply systems to towers

Health concerns regarding the RF waves

Tower sharing between telecoms

What the report offers

Market definition for the global telecom towers market along with identification of key drivers and restraints.

Market analysis for the global telecom towers market, with region-specific assessments and competition analysis on a regional scale.

Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rising prospective opportunities and identification of key companies that can influence the market on a regional scale.

Extensively researched competitive landscape section with profiles of major companies along with their strategic initiatives and market share.

Identification and analysis of the macro and micro factors that affect the global telecom towers market on a global and regional scale.

A comprehensive list of key market players along with the analysis of their current strategic interests and key financial information.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-telecom-towers-market-by-fuel-type-renewable-non-renewable-type-of-tower-lattice-tower-guyed-towers-monopole-tower-stealth-tower-installation-rooftop-ground-based-ownership-operator-owned-jv-private-owned-geography-trends-forecast-2017-2022

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Review and Forecast Period Years

1.4 General Study Assumptions

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Connecting/Improving Connectivity to Rural Areas

4.2.2 Improving and Catering to Data Needs of Existing Population

4.2.3 Providing Wider Coverage

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Environmental Concerns on Power Supply Systems to Towers

4.3.2 Health Concerns Regarding the RF waves

4.3.3 Tower Sharing Between Telecoms

4.4 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.5.3 Threat From New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat From Substitute Products

4.5.5 Competitive Rivalry Within the Industry

4.6 Industry Policies

5. Global Telecom Towers Market Products Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends

5.1 Global Market – Segmented By Fuel Type

5.1.1 Renewable

5.1.2 Non-Renewable

5.2 Global Market – Segmented By Type of Tower

5.2.1 Lattice Tower

5.2.2 Guyed Towers

5.2.3 Monopole Tower

5.2.4 Stealth Tower

5.3 Global Market – Segmented By Installation

5.3.1 Rooftop

5.3.2 Ground Based

5.3.3 Others

5.4 Global Market – Segmented by Ownership

5.4.1 Operator Owned

5.4.2 JV

5.4.3 Private Owned

5.4.4 Others

5.5 Global Market – Segmented By Region

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East & Africa

5.5.5 Rest of The World

5.5.6 Vendor Market Share Analysis

5.5.7 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

5.5.8 Indus Towers

5.5.9 American Tower Corporation (ATC)

5.5.10 IHS Towers

5.5.11 Helios Towers Africa

5.5.12 Eaton Towers

5.5.13 GTL Infra

5.5.14 Crown Castle International Corporation

5.5.15 T-mobile Towers

5.5.16 AT&T Towers

6. Phoenix Towers International

7. VimpelCom

8. Investment Analysis

8.1 Investment Scenario and Opportunities

9. Future of Telecom Towers Market

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/217426

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155