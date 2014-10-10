This industry research report takes into consideration different industry verticals such as company profile, contact details of manufacturer, product specifications, geographical scope, production value, market structures, recent developments, revenue analysis, market shares and possible sales volume of the company. The Dental Bone Graft report provides market overview in terms of drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges where each of this parameter is studied scrupulously. The market insights achieved through this market research analysis report makes it easy with more defined understanding of the market landscape, issues that may interrupt in the future, and ways to position definite brand excellently. What is more, the report is a wonderful guide for actionable ideas, enhanced decision-making and better business strategies.

Global Dental Bone Graft Market is registering a healthy CAGR of 9.95% in the forecast period of 2020-2027. The rise in the market can be attributed due to surge in the aging population and various technological advancements in the dental field and various types in dental bone graft procedures.

Market Definition: Global Dental Bone Graft Market

Dental bone graft is used to fill and facilitate bone formation which has occurred in the dental bone. These act as a mineral reservoir which enables new bone formation. When the new bone is formed it will replace the graft filled in. The bone deformity which is caused due to disease, trauma or resorption is being treated by the grafting procedure. There are various technological advancements in the dental graft procedure globally because of huge investments by government and key players in the oral healthcare sector. It can be in the form of injectable, putty and granules.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Medtronic, Zimmer Biomet, ACE Surgical Supply, NovaBone Products LLC, Graftys, Sunstar Suisse S.A., Collagen Matrix, Inc., DENTIUM, LifeNet Health, RTI Surgical Holdings Inc., Olympus Terumo Biomaterials Corp, Kerr Corporation, Institut Straumann AG, Dentsply Sirona, BioHorizons, Cortex, Curasan Inc., Geistlich Pharma AG, Orthogen, Colgate-Palmolive Company and Royal Dent Israel among others.

Market Segmentation

Global Dental Bone Graft Market By Type (Synthetic Bone Graft, Xenograft, Allograft, Demineralized Allograft, Repair Membranes, Others), Product (Bio-Oss, Osteograf, Grafton, Others), Material Foam (Injectable, Granules, Putty), Application (Socket Preservation, Ridge Augmentation, Periodontal Defect Regeneration, Implant Bone Regeneration, Sinus Lift), End User (Dental Clinics, Research and Dental Laboratories, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

