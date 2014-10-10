This Radio Frequency (RF) Components market research report has been framed with the most excellent and superior tools of collecting, recording, estimating and analysing market data. The report endows with better-quality market perspective in terms of product trends, marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, future events, sales strategies, customer actions or behaviours. The report contains estimations of CAGR values which are quite significant and aids businesses to decide upon the investment value over the time period. This market report is an accurate study of the industry which gives estimations about new accomplishments that will be made in the Radio Frequency (RF) Components market in 2019-2026.

Market Analysis: Global Radio Frequency (RF) Components Market

Global Radio Frequency (RF) Components Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 51.88 billion witnessing a healthy CAGR of 15.15% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Radio frequency industry is a measurement representing the oscillation rate of electromagnetic radiation spectrum, or electromagnetic radio waves, from frequencies ranging from 300 GHz to as low as 9 kHz. With the use of antennas and transmitters, an RF field can be used for various types of wireless broadcasting and communications.

Radio frequency Components Industry refers to the rate of oscillation of electromagnetic radio waves in the range of 3 kHz to 300 GHz, as well as the alternating currents carrying the radio signals. This is the frequency band that is used for communications transmission and broadcasting. Although RF really stands for the rate of oscillation of the waves, it is synonymous to the term “radio,” or simply wireless communication.

Competitor Analysis By

AIXTRON, NXP Semiconductors., Broadcom., Skyworks Solutions Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated., STMicroelectronics, Renesas Electronics Corporation., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation., WIN Semiconductors, Seiko Epson Corp., Tektronix, Inc., Microsemi, Qorvo, Inc, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., RDA Microelectronics, Danaher., Tsinghua Holdings Co Ltd., amongst others.

Segmentation: Global Radio Frequency (RF) Components Market

Global Radio Frequency (RF) Components Market By Components (Filters, Duplexer, Power Amplifiers, Antenna Switches, Modulators and Demodulators, Others), Application (Cellular Phones, Tablets And Notebooks, SMART TVs, STB), Modules (TX Module, RX Module, Antenna Switch Module, Duplexer + PA Module, Multi Duplexer Module, RX + Duplexer Module), Material (Silicon, Gallium Arsenide, Indium Phosphide, Nitride), End-Users (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Wireless Communication, Military), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers: Global Radio Frequency (RF) Components Market

Rising penetration and adoption of smartphones, smartwatch, tablets, drones would boost the growth of this market

The advancements in telecom communication and the vast adoption of 3G and 4G networks accelerates the growth of RF components

Rising popularity of wireless connections and internet

Innovations in RF technologies offer products with enhance features and paving the design for next generation products

Increase in the number of government regulations in favour of RF components markets boosts its growth

Improvements and development of wireless infrastructure which ensures better connectivity, thereby enhancing the growth of this market

Competitive Analysis: Global Radio Frequency (RF) Components Market

Global radio frequency (RF) components market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Radio frequency (RF) components market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Restraints: Global Radio Frequency (RF) Components Market

High price of raw materials that are required for manufacturing radio frequency hinders the growth of this market

Stiff competition from established competitors makes it difficult for new entrants, which in turn hamper the growth of the market

High cost of initial investments by vendors restrains its growth

Global Radio Frequency (RF) Components Market: Key Developments in the Market

In May 2015, AAC Technologies, a global provider of RF components for the electronic devices, acquired WiSpry Inc, a leading company that supplies tuneable RF for the wireless industry. With this acquisition, AAC technologies would boost its position in providing RF solutions to their customers, and would enable AAC Technologies to build new and innovative components. It would merge WiSpry Inc.’s expertise and increase knowledge in tuneable RF products, along with its own widespread research & development and original equipment manufacturer relationships to become the global leader in RF components and antennas

In April 2019, Qorvo, a leading manufacturer of radio frequency system for semiconductors, entered into an affirmative agreement to acquire the business of Active-Semi International, Inc., the supplier of programmable analog power solutions to expertise in power management and power efficiency. With this acquisition, Qorvo would expand its current product portfolio in RF and would broaden its market to new customers. The merger of Active-Semi’s technologies would expertise in analog solutions and Qorvo’s leading technology and product portfolio would provide Qorvo with enhanced opportunity for growth in 5G infrastructure

Global Radio Frequency (RF) Components Market: Key Insights in the report

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

