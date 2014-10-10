In the report, market segmentation is performed in detail based on various parameters that include applications, verticals, deployment model, end user, and geographical region. The analysis covered in the global High Temperature Insulation report gives an assessment of various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development amid the approximated forecast frame. This market research study presents actionable market insights with which sustainable and money-spinning business strategies can be created. The numerical and statistical data in the High Temperature Insulation report has been denoted in the graphical format for a clear understanding of facts and figures.

Global High Temperature Insulation Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 6.36 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the presence of stringent norms regarding the emissions of greenhouse gases from various different industrial processes.Global High Temperature Insulation Market By Product (Ceramic Fiber, Insulating Firebrick, Calcium Silicate, Others), Temperature Range (1000ºC-1700ºC, Above 1700ºC), Application (Petrochemicals, Ceramics, Glass, Cement, Iron & Steel, Refractory, Powder Metallurgy, Aluminum, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

High temperature insulation industry is an insulating substance that protects from extremely high temperatures and is used in manufacturing, cars, electrical appliances, and tooling, amongst other things.

Many different industries rely on high temperature insulation to carry out essential processes, manufacture products and components, and ensure optimum, economic performance.

Insulation is vital for preventing the transfer of heat. By doing this, it reduces the amount of energy that is needed to raise temperatures, and it protects that are adjacent to the heat source from damage. Market Analysis: Global High Temperature Insulation Market

Competitive Analysis:

Data Bridge Market Research Analyst have added a new research study on Title High Temperature Insulation Research Report with detailed information of Product Types, Applications & Key Players Some are the key & emerging players are 3M; ADL Insulflex, Inc.; Almatis BV; Dyson Group Plc; Saint-Gobain; Hi-Temp Insulation, Inc.; Insulcon BV; ISOLITE INSULATING PRODUCTS CO., LTD.; Pacor, Inc.; Promat International NV; Pyrotek; Morgan Advanced Materials; Unifrax; Zircar Zirconia, Inc.; Wacker Chemie AG; Aspen Aerogels, Inc.; BASF SE; Cabot Corporation; Concept Group LLC; Guangdong Alison Hi-Tech Co.,Ltd.; JIOS Aerogel Corporation; HarbisonWalker International; Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation; RHI Magnesita GmbH and Etex among others.

Market Definition: Global High Temperature Insulation Market

High temperature insulation is the collection of insulating materials/substances combined with different innovative techniques to provide high-thermal insulating performance for different materials and applications. The application range consists of ceramic surfaces, glass products, iron & steel industries, aluminum products and various other applications.

Market Drivers:

High levels of benefits associated with energy conservation and economic benefits with the operational cycle of different industries and businesses; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growing demand for insulating solutions and technologies from various heavy industries globally; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Environmental benefits resulting in significant reduction in the emissions from different industries; this factor is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Lack of durability of these products for high temperature insulation is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Concerns regarding the negative health effects that insulating materials have on individuals because of their carcinogenic content is expect to restrict its adoption rate

Segmentation: Global High Temperature Insulation Market

By Product

Ceramic Fiber

Insulating Firebrick

Calcium Silicate

Others

By Temperature Range

10000C-17000C

Above 17000C

By Application

Petrochemicals

Ceramics

Glass

Cement

Iron & Steel

Refractory

Powder Metallurgy

Aluminum

Others

By Geography

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, Saint-Gobain announced that they had acquired HKO with the company focused on production, designing and commercialization of high performance thermal insulation as well as fire protection for temperature range of 600-1000ºC. This acquisition is to fulfil the company’s strategy of entering the very high temperature insulation offerings and establish them as the leader for the European region

In September 2017, Unifrax announced the launch of their bio-persistent thermal insulation offering with the introduction of “Isofrax 1400” blanket and modules. The product is produced with the help of the company’s proprietary processing method. This insulating offering provides high levels of insulating performance as compared to other LBP fibers present commercially

Competitive Analysis:

Global high temperature insulation market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of high temperature insulation market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

