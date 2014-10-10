Global Blinds And Shades Market: The Next Booming Segment in the World | Roll-A-Shade, Rollease Acmeda, Springs Window Fashions,
Global Blinds And Shades Market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing construction of commercial and residential constructions and rising popularity of online retail sector are the major factor for the growth of this market. Blinds and shades main function is to cover windows and is a part of the hard window coverings. They filter the light and provide privacy. Roller shades, panel blinds, roam shades/ blinds, honeycomb shades; pleated shades and other are some of the common types of the blinds and shades. They are either made of synthetic or natural fabrics and are used in residential and commercial purposes. These blinds and shades are available in different sizes as per the requirement. For the purpose of this study, the report includes major players such as Window Fashions, NIEN MADE ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD., NORMAN WINDOW FASHIONS., Roll-A-Shade, Rollease Acmeda, Springs Window Fashions,
Blinds are “hard” window coverings, composed of slats or vanes that tumble down the blind as it is lowered or can be pulled across a window to stack lengthwise, to the side. These louvers or slats are individually formed together to create the complete blind and are usually controlled by a manual pull cord. These slats are meant to stay closed tightly for privacy and for light control, but they can also be adjusted or tilted at different angles to allow you to control the amount of light needed.
Competitive Analysis:
Global blinds and shades market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of blinds and shades market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global blinds and shades market are 3 Day Blinds LLC., Chicology Inc, Decora, Draper, Inc., Elite Window Fashions, Hunter Douglas, Comfortex Window Fashions, Shade O Matic, Innovative Openings, Louvolite, Maxxmar MechoShade Systems, LLC., TimberBlindsMetroShade, Domir Blinds Manufacturing Inc., TOSO COMPANY, LIMITED, Graber, Budget Blinds, LLC among others.
Market Drivers:
- Increasing demand for motorized and solar blinds and shades will drive the market growth
- Rising popularity of customized and trendy window coverings will also accelerate the growth of this market
- Growing prevalence for energy- efficient window covering is also enhancing the growth of this market
- Increasing construction activities worldwide is also contributing as a factor for the growth of this market
Market Restraints:
- Risk associated with the suffocation will restrain the market growth
- Lack of brand loyalty will also hamper the growth of this market
- Shut down of corded blinds by retailers will also hinder the market growth
Segmentation: Global Blinds and Shades Market
By Product
- Roller Shades
- Vertical Shades/ Blinds
- Panel Blinds
- Roman Shades/ Blinds
- Venetian Blinds
- Honeycomb Shades
- Pleated Shades
- Others
- Mini Blind
- Micro Blind
By Fabric
- Natural
- Synthetic
By Operating System
- Manual
- Automated
By Application
- Residential
- Commercial
By Distribution Channel
- Online
- Company-owned Portals
- e-Commerce Portals
- Offline
- Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets
- Departmental Stores
- Specialty Stores
- Others
By Geography
- North America,
- Europe,
- Asia-Pacific,
- South America,
- Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In January 2019, Xiaomi announced the launch of their Aqara Smart Curtain Motor which is the upgraded version of Aqara Smart Curtain Motor first which was launched back in 2017. The Aqara Smart Curtain Motor is basically a motorized shade and blinds for wireless control and can work on Zigbee curtains and blinds. This also provides option to the Mi users to set timer about when to open and close these blinds
- In November 2018, Windey India announced the launch of their roller sun blinds which is specially designed for the bus applications. They are specifically designed as per the requirement of the domestic bus and are reliable & cost- effective. The main aim of the launch is to target all the bus OEMs and body builders so that they can strengthen their position in market
Key Insights in the report:
- Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market
- Complete analysis of market segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026
- Market drivers and restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure
Table of Content:
1 Study Coverage
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
4 Production by Regions
5 Consumption by Regions
6 Market Size by Type
7 Market Size by Application
8 Manufacturers Profiles
9 Production Forecasts
10 Consumption Forecast
11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis
12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors
13 Key Findings
14 Appendix
Reasons to Purchase Global Blinds and Shades Market Report:
- Current and future of Global Blinds and Shades Market outlook in the developed and emerging markets
- Analysis of various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis
- The segment that is expected to dominate the Global Blinds and Shades Market
- Regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period
- Identify the latest developments, Global Blinds and Shades Market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players