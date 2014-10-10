This is the most relevant, unique, fair and creditable global market research report which has been designed by considering the business needs. Blinds And Shades market report is sure to give new wings to the business. A DBMR team uses new skills, new thinking, latest tools and innovative programs to help produce this report which aids clients achieve their goal. Being an international business research report, it contains market research data from different corners of the globe. An experienced team of language resources and integrated panel base carries out market research analysis across the world.

Global Blinds And Shades Market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing construction of commercial and residential constructions and rising popularity of online retail sector are the major factor for the growth of this market. Blinds and shades main function is to cover windows and is a part of the hard window coverings. They filter the light and provide privacy. Roller shades, panel blinds, roam shades/ blinds, honeycomb shades; pleated shades and other are some of the common types of the blinds and shades. They are either made of synthetic or natural fabrics and are used in residential and commercial purposes. These blinds and shades are available in different sizes as per the requirement. For the purpose of this study, the report includes major players such as Window Fashions, NIEN MADE ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD., NORMAN WINDOW FASHIONS., Roll-A-Shade, Rollease Acmeda, Springs Window Fashions,

Blinds are “hard” window coverings, composed of slats or vanes that tumble down the blind as it is lowered or can be pulled across a window to stack lengthwise, to the side. These louvers or slats are individually formed together to create the complete blind and are usually controlled by a manual pull cord. These slats are meant to stay closed tightly for privacy and for light control, but they can also be adjusted or tilted at different angles to allow you to control the amount of light needed.

Competitive Analysis:

Global blinds and shades market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of blinds and shades market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global blinds and shades market are 3 Day Blinds LLC., Chicology Inc, Decora, Draper, Inc., Elite Window Fashions, Hunter Douglas, Comfortex Window Fashions, Shade O Matic, Innovative Openings, Louvolite, Maxxmar MechoShade Systems, LLC., TimberBlindsMetroShade, Domir Blinds Manufacturing Inc., TOSO COMPANY, LIMITED, Graber, Budget Blinds, LLC among others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for motorized and solar blinds and shades will drive the market growth

Rising popularity of customized and trendy window coverings will also accelerate the growth of this market

Growing prevalence for energy- efficient window covering is also enhancing the growth of this market

Increasing construction activities worldwide is also contributing as a factor for the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Risk associated with the suffocation will restrain the market growth

Lack of brand loyalty will also hamper the growth of this market

Shut down of corded blinds by retailers will also hinder the market growth

Segmentation: Global Blinds and Shades Market

By Product

Roller Shades

Vertical Shades/ Blinds

Panel Blinds

Roman Shades/ Blinds

Venetian Blinds

Honeycomb Shades

Pleated Shades

Others Mini Blind Micro Blind



By Fabric

Natural

Synthetic

By Operating System

Manual

Automated

By Application

Residential

Commercial

By Distribution Channel

Online Company-owned Portals e-Commerce Portals

Offline Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets Departmental Stores Specialty Stores Others



By Geography

North America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

South America,

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Xiaomi announced the launch of their Aqara Smart Curtain Motor which is the upgraded version of Aqara Smart Curtain Motor first which was launched back in 2017. The Aqara Smart Curtain Motor is basically a motorized shade and blinds for wireless control and can work on Zigbee curtains and blinds. This also provides option to the Mi users to set timer about when to open and close these blinds

In November 2018, Windey India announced the launch of their roller sun blinds which is specially designed for the bus applications. They are specifically designed as per the requirement of the domestic bus and are reliable & cost- effective. The main aim of the launch is to target all the bus OEMs and body builders so that they can strengthen their position in market

Key Insights in the report:

Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market

Complete analysis of market segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

Market drivers and restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure

Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

4 Production by Regions

5 Consumption by Regions

6 Market Size by Type

7 Market Size by Application

8 Manufacturers Profiles

9 Production Forecasts

10 Consumption Forecast

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

