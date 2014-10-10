Laboratory Gas Generators report delivers a far-reaching market research on the current conditions of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects from various points of views. Market drivers and market restraints evaluated in this report gives clear understanding about how the product is getting utilized in the recent period and also offer estimations about the future usage. This Laboratory Gas Generators market report covers the study about the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, possible future trends, and market demand and supply scenarios.

The Laboratory Gas Generators report gives market segmentation by technology, applications and five major geographical regions. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size. The data mentioned in the Laboratory Gas Generators report helps the consumer to know about the competitors better. The qualitative research conducted in this report provides outlook covering primary Data, Survey, scope of the product and vendor briefing. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of Laboratory Gas Generators market.Key Market Competitors: Few of the major competitors currently working in the global laboratory gas generators market are PARKER HANNIFIN CORP; Angstrom Advanced Inc.; PerkinElmer Inc.; Peak Scientific Instruments Ltd; ProtonOnsite, Erre Due s.p.a.; Nitrogenium; MVS Engineering Pvt. Ltd.; F-DGSi; Airgas, Inc; Claind S.r.l.; Ecotech; LNI Swissgas Srl; WIRAC Automation Ltd; Texol Technical Solutions Plc; Asynt Ltd.; Cinel S.r.l.; Leman Instruments, Valco Instruments Co. Inc. among others.

Global Laboratory Gas Generators Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 4.77 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The Geography Areas Covered in this Report: North America ( U.S., Canada, Mexico) South America( Brazil, Rest of South America) Europe(Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia Pacific) Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Laboratory gas generators are the instruments responsible for providing various laboratories and facilities with a consistent supply of gases and/or mixture of gases for a variety of applications. These generators provide enhanced levels of safety and operations due to the fact that they only store a limited volume of gas, along with their operations being set at a low-pressure. They are also equipped with special safety sensors which results in them shutting down their working upon identifying any threats

Segmentation: Global Laboratory Gas Generators Market

By Product Type

Hydrogen Gas Generators

Nitrogen Gas Generators

Oxygen Gas Generators

Zero Air Gas Generators

Purge Gas Generators

Others

By Application

Gas Chromatography

Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS)

Gas Analyzers

Spectroscopy

Others

By End-User

Chem/Petrochemical Companies

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Environmental Companies

Food & Beverage Companies

Others

Competitive Analysis:

Global laboratory gas generators market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of laboratory gas generators market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers

Accelerated growth experienced by the biotechnology and healthcare industries; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Growing levels of safety concerns resulting in a shift from conventional instruments for fulfilling the gas demands to gas generators; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

High levels of demand for high-purity gases coupled with significant rise in the prices of cylinder gases is expected to fuel the growth of the market

Innovations and advancements in technology relating to gas generators is also expected to act as a market driver

Market Restraints

Lack of technical knowledge and skills in the individuals for the installation and servicing of these products is expected to restrict the market growth

High costs of these generators due to their premium service capabilities can impede the growth of this market

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global laboratory gas generators market outlook in the developed and emerging markets The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period



Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

