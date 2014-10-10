Due to globalization, market research report has started holding an immense importance for the growth of many businesses. This Fitness App report also shows to be true in this regard and is designed in a way that is anticipated. It’s the necessity of today’s business to do market research analysis before taking any verdict about the products. The market research analysis conducted in this report helps improve your product and also decide about the necessary changes to the future products. Fitness App is the transparent market report which has been structured with authentic tools and techniques.

Global Fitness App Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 12.98 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Global Fitness App Market By Type (Exercise & Weight Loss, Diet & Nutrition, Activity Tracking), Gender (Men, Women), Platform (Android, iOS, Others), Device (Smartphones, Tablets, Wearable Devices), Application (Lifestyle Monitoring, Health Monitoring, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Fitness apps are the software platforms designed by the technological companies to provide their consumers with all of the relevant information required for the maintenance of their healthcare and enhancement of their lifestyles. These applications are available on various mobile-based app stores, giving motivations to their consumers, organizing an exercise regime, providing a diet and nutritional plan and keeping a track of all their fitness activities.

Competitive Analysis of the market

Global fitness app market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of fitness app market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. Strategies of Key Players are profiled in this Report are adidas International Trading B.V.; Motorola Mobility LLC; ASICS Corporation; Azumio; Fitbit, Inc.; Fooducate LTD.; Google Fit; The Bikini Body Training Company; Under Armour, Inc.; Nike, Inc.; Noom, Inc.; Polar Electro; TomTom International BV; Daily Workout Apps, LLC; Jefit, Inc.; SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.; Sports Tracking Technologies; Sworkit by Nexercise, Inc.; inKin Social Fitness; Wahoo Fitness among others.

Market Drivers

Increasing focus of individuals to maintain a healthier lifestyle; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Higher rate of adoption for digital/mobile health applications to maintain individual health is expected to propel the market growth

High rate of adoption for smart devices such as smartphones and smart watches for fitness-related activities is expected to fuel the growth of this market

Increasing rate of obese population globally during significant rise in the consumption of fast-food; this factor is also expected to boost the market growth

Market Restraints

Availability of cheap-alternative applications that provide similar functionality restricts the market growth

Concerns regarding the complicated navigational experience for consumers in the application and the app stores is expected to hinder the market growth

Research Methodology: Global Fitness App Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

