Market Analysis: Global Laryngeal Stents Market

Global laryngeal stents market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing volume of patients suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and other respiratory disorders. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global laryngeal stents market are

bess ag;

HOOD LABORATORIES;

Teleflex Incorporated;

Kapitex Healthcare Ltd.;

Stening Srl among others.

Laryngeal stents are airway management devices utilized for providing the required support to the tissues and muscles present in the larynx. They are designed to provide appropriate hard texture while bending and modifying their shape according to the requirement of larynx. These products are utilized as appropriate alternatives for

Global Laryngeal Stents Market By Material (Metal Stents, Silicone Stents, Hybrid Stents), Product (Self-Expandable Stents, Non-Expandable Stents, Balloon-Expandable Stents), End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Competitive Analysis:

Global laryngeal stents market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of laryngeal stents market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers

Increasing advancements in the overall healthcare industry such as higher expenditure and enhanced lifetime expectancy; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Rising adoption for minimally invasive procedures worldwide; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rising prevalence of lung cancer and other respiratory disorders; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

High prevalence of geriatric population worldwide is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Presence of various alternative methods of treatment and airway management; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Increasing concerns regarding the negative effects of smoking resulting in reduced volume of population undertaking smoking habits; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

High prevalence in complications associated with stents is expected to act as a restraint to the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Laryngeal Stents Market

By Material

Metal Stents Nitinol Stents Stainless Steel Stents Others Cobalt Chromium Platinum Tantalum Silicone Stents Hybrid Stents



By Product

Self-Expandable Stents

Non-Expandable Stents

Balloon-Expandable Stents

By End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

