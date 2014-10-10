The Global e-commerce payment market is expected to grow from US$ 24.26 Bn in 2017 to US$ 64.69 Bn by 2025 at a CAGR of 13.1% between 2018 and 2025.

E-commerce payment market is experiencing growth all across the globe, with the rising preference for making online payments due to the availability of several payment methods. Furthermore, the rising adoption of smartphones and availability of internet is also propelling the e-commerce payment market growth. Moreover, the increasing number of banking population and digitalization, the e-commerce payment market is anticipated to flourish during the forecast period. The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of E-Commerce Payment market based by type, industry vertical and geography.

Leading Key Players profiles in this report includes, Alipay, PayPal Holdings, Inc., Visa, Inc., MasterCard Incorporated, Stripe Inc., American Express Company, Amazon Payments, Inc., CCBill, LLC, UnionPay International Co., Ltd., and WePay Inc.

Leading players who have taken the market by storm and new entrants have been summarized with statistical data. It also explains the various factors that slow the e-commerce payment Market. Threats and challenges that a business may encounter have been explained at length. The financial aspects of businesses have been underlined with the help of factual and figurative data. Certain strategic methods for boosting the performance of companies have been included in this research report.

Digital payments in the Middle East are at a breaking point as regulations, culture and technology witness paradigm shifts, opening the door for innovative companies to disrupt the oldest payment ecosystems. More than 80% of brick-and-mortar retail payments and 65% of e-commerce payments are still made in cash, and smartphone adoption exceeds 100% in several countries. Mobile penetration in the MEA region is on the verge of a new era that is driven by evolving consumer behavior, rapid industrialization, government ambitions, and changing economic condition.

The opportunities have been identified in the growth in data access and revenues, which are becoming substantial and growing strongly; and also in digital payment services. This is being validated by the fact that the smartphone penetration in the region is greater than 65%. In addition, more than two-thirds of the population use the Internet, with penetration in the U.A.E. and Qatar exceeding 90%. The region has a substantial population of wealthy individuals with an appetite for luxury goods.

