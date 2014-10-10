To attain detailed market insights and keep market place clearly into the focus, such a wide-ranging Oil and Gas Cloud Applications market research report has to be there in the picture. In addition, competitor analysis is performed very well in this market report which takes into account vital aspects about the key players in the market such as strong and weak points of the competitors and analysis of their strategies with respect to product and market. Each of these chapters is researched and analysed in detail for formulating a comprehensive market research report.

Leading players of Global Oil and Gas Cloud Applications Market are IBM, Oracle, SAP, Microsoft, SAS, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, TIBCO Software Inc., Tableau Software, Cisco, Capgemini, Accenture, Citrix, PetroCloud – Oilfield Automation Made Simple, Seven Lakes Technologies, WellEz, Accenture UK, Accenture Australia, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd, HCL Technologies, Huawei Technologies and others

The Global Oil and Gas Cloud Applications Market is expected to reach USD 6.02 Billion by 2025, from USD 4.09 Billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the oil and gas cloud applications market in the next 8 years. Oil and gas sector deals with a large volume of data, which is very sensitive and play a major part in the national income of many countries. The oil and gas industry use various technologies to improve operational and infrastructural costs, which include usage of cloud technologies profusely. Now days all oil and gas companies’ produces large unstructured data that needs to be piled together. Oil and gas companies require access to real-time data from oil fields and drilling platforms, so that workers can team up and comprehend the data to make them informed regarding production decisions.

With the help of cloud technology, energy companies started using real-time data. It helped various oil and gas companies to have solutions for their problem and have quicker access to data created in upstream, midstream, and downstream activities. Cloud applications are solutions based application on software-as-a-service platform and solution offered by cloud-based service for oil and gas industry is known as oil and gas cloud applications. Oil and gas cloud applications solutions comprise of different offerings from web hosting services to integrate technologies presented by local providers by large enterprises. There are various applications in this field, like customer relationship management (CRM), enterprise resource planning (ERP), and data analytics

Competitors

Major Highlights of TOC:

Chapter One: Oil and Gas Cloud Applications Market Industry Overview

1.1 Oil and Gas Cloud Applications Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Oil and Gas Cloud Applications Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

Chapter Two: Oil and Gas Cloud Applications Market Demand

2.1 Segment Overview

2.1.1 APPLICATION 1

2.1.2 APPLICATION 2

2.1.3 Other

2.2 Oil and Gas Cloud Applications Market Size by Demand

2.3 Oil and Gas Cloud Applications Market Forecast by Demand

Chapter Three: Oil and Gas Cloud Applications Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 TYPE 1

3.1.2 TYPE 2

3.2 Oil and Gas Cloud Applications Market Size by Type

3.3 Oil and Gas Cloud Applications Market Forecast by Type

Chapter Four: Major Region of Oil and Gas Cloud Applications Market

4.1 Oil and Gas Cloud Applications Sales

4.2 Oil and Gas Cloud Applications Revenue & market share

Chapter Five: Major Companies List

Chapter Six: Conclusion

Key Market Segmentation

On the basis of major sector

upstream,

midstream,

downstream

On the basis of deployment model

public cloud,

private cloud and

hybrid cloud

On the basis of organization size,

small and medium-sized enterprises and

large enterprises

Based on application

customer relationship management,

enterprise content management and collaboration,

enterprise resource planning,

supply chain management,

human capital management,

data analytics,

project and portfolio management,

governance,

risk, & compliance

On the basis of business function,

marketing,

sales,

finance,

operations

Based on geography,

north America & south America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific And,

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

