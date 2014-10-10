The Health tourism market report is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. This market research report is a proven source of information which offers a telescopic view of the current market trends, situations, opportunities and status. This market research report is a meticulous investigation of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics. This market report also performs the systematic, objective and exhaustive study of the facts related to any subject in the field of marketing. Leading Players of Global Health tourism Market are Fortis Healthcare, Seoul National University Hospital, UZ Leuven, Prince Court Medical Centre, Barbados Fertility Centre, and so on.

The global health tourism market was valued at USD 64,000.0 million in 2017, and is registering a CAGR of 15.4% by the end of 2025.

Get Sample Report at http://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-health-tourism-market

Rising aging population in the U.S. is one of the key reasons for the growth of health tourism which is leading to growth in demand for health tourism market in North America.

North America accounted for the highest market share due to recent joint commission international (JCI) accreditations to hospitals (JCI accreditation is considered the gold standard in global health care), which makes it a preferred choice for medical tourists. Moreover, advanced specialized treatments for cancer, neurological, and cardiovascular ailments also contributes toward the market growth. Asia-Pacific possesses the highest market potential due to the availability of good quality care at a cost less than 70% of the cost of services in North America In addition, significant investments by government to improve healthcare infrastructure also contributes toward the growth of this market.

Key Players

Leading Players of Global Health tourism Market are Fortis Healthcare, Seoul National University Hospital, UZ Leuven, Prince Court Medical Centre, Barbados Fertility Centre, Apollo Hospitals, KPJ Healthcare Bhd, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone, Apollo Hospitals, KPJ Healthcare Bhd, SAMITIVEJ PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED, Gleneagles Hospital, Singapore, Min-Sheng General Hospital, Raffles Medical Group, Clemenceau Medical Center, Bangkok Hospital, Wooridul Spine Hospital, Anadolu Medical Center, Asklepios, Mount Elizabeth Hospitals, Singapore and others.

Important queries have been answered in this report

Competitors

In this section, various Health tourism industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Sales and Revenue Analysis

Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Health tourism Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

Market Dynamics

The analysts explore critical influence factors, market drivers, challenges, risk factors, opportunities, and market trends in this section.

Application Usage

The section provides up-to-date information on the customer experience which can help identify the problems as well as detailed errors in the products. Through these findings, you will be able to provide solutions to it.

Key Market Segmentation of Health tourism

By type of treatment

Cardiovascular treatment,

Orthopedic treatment,

Dental treatment fertility treatment,

Cosmetic treatment,

Neurological treatment,

Cancer treatment

On the basis of geography,

North America & South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific, and

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Place purchase order of Global Health tourism Market at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-health-tourism-market

Competitive Analysis

The global health tourism market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of health tourism market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Highlights of TOC:

Chapter One: Health tourism Industry Overview

1.1 Health tourism Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Health tourism Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

Chapter Two: Health tourism Demand

2.1 Segment Overview

2.1.1 APPLICATION 1

2.1.2 APPLICATION 2…Continue

Get TOC at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-health-tourism-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com