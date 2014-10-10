The Medical Gloves market research report incorporates profound analysis of this worldwide market where the primary spotlight is on fragments by item and application. It additionally offers an itemized investigation of the local development of this market, thinking about significant market openings accessible over the world. Indeed, even the competitive scene is profoundly engaged upon with far reaching profiling of driving organizations working in this market. The report gives insights of latest trends and market share of various players and organizations.

Leading Players of Medical Gloves market are Ansell, Hartalega, Supermax Healthcare Canada Inc., Mölnlycke,Rubberex Spain, Top Glove, Cardinal Health, PAUL HARTMANN S.P.A.,Hotpack Global, Falcon, Dynarex Corporation, SEMPERIT AG, Unigloves (UK) Ltd., Unigloves Brasil, SALALAH MEDICAL SUPPLIES MFG CO LLC, United Medical Industries Co. Ltd., Kossan Rubber Industries Berhad, BIOGREEN MEDICAL SDN BHD, NAFA (NAFA Enterprises, Ltd.), Cardinal Health Canada, Smart Glove Corporation Sdn Bhd, Cypress Medical Products, Microflex Corporation, Home to Microflex® & High Five, Halyard Health, Thermo Fisher Scientific and others

The Medical Gloves market accounted to USD 3.2 billion and growing at a CAGR of 6.01% forecast by 2024.

Medical Gloves are those gloves worn by surgeons during surgical procedures which are preferably disposed of just after one use specially when dealing with bacterial culture or worn during surgeries. These gloves are manufactured out of various kinds of polymers including suclatex, nitrile rubber, vinyl, and neoprene.

The Medical Gloves market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Medical Gloves market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and South America.

Major Market Drivers & Market Restraint of Medical Gloves Market

Rise in number of pandemic diseases

Increase in surgical procedures Growing awareness

Increasing consumer awareness

Fluctuating prices of raw materials fluctuating

Key Segmentation of Medical Gloves Market

By product, the market for Medical Gloves is segmented into Examination Gloves, Surgical Gloves, and Chemotherapy Gloves.

By raw material, the Medical Gloves market is segmented into Latex, Nitrile Rubber, Vinyl Rubber, Polyisoprene, recombinant vector vaccines and subunit vaccines.

By end user, the Medical Gloves market is segmented into Hospitals, Laboratories, and Others.

On the basis of geography, Medical Gloves market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

