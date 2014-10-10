This market research report includes illumination that most likely causes Eyewear market contenders to keep a track on their vision, the vision to be successful in the market. This report depicts trending patterns of various sections of market provides exact answers to the ques such as what are the customers’ need and who all are the competitors they have to face . The data given in this market report is used to extend an affiliation’s reputation in the overall market. It additionally gives the status of promoting channels, nuances of traders and wholesalers and examination of the regional import and passage. The proposed report helps market players in understanding if their customer base is engaging with issues and searching for choices for their products. Some of the eminent industry players operating in the Eyewear Market are Johnson & Johnson Vision, ZEISS Group, uvex group, Essilor, Alcon, Safilo, Bausch + Lomb, De Rigo, Marchon Eyewear, Marcolin, The Cooper Companies, Hoya, Silhouette International, Fielmann AG, CHARMANT Group, Seiko Optical Products, Inc., QSpex and others

Global Eyewear Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 135.07 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 197.59 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.87% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase levels of purchasing power which has been caused by the rise in disposable income of individuals.

Eyewear can be defined as those products which provide protection from various environmental factors, as well as providing corrective features to the eyesight disorders such as myopia, (CVS), other vision disorders. These products also protect against excessive levels of light, dust, radiation and other factors. These products are majorly produced with the combination of plastics and glass materials

In October 2018, Essilor and Luxottica Group SpA announced they had completed an USD 48 billion merger, combining two of the world’s foremost optical specialists. The newly formed merged company will be able to provide frames and optical lenses all under a single brand name with enhanced service and product capabilities offerings. In August 2017, HOYA Corporation announced that they had completed the acquisition of Performance Optics, LLC along with its two subsidiaries “VISION EASE” and “Daemyung Optical”. This acquisition will expand the product offerings of HOYA Vision Care and also provide a larger geographical reach to the business division.

Global Eyewear market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global Eyewear market for global Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Segmentation of Eyewear Market

By Product (Spectacles, Frame, Lenses, Contact Lenses, Plano Sunglasses, Product, Polarized, Non-Polarized, Material, CR-39, Polycarbonate, Polyurethane, Others),

By Gender (Men, Women, Unisex),

By Distribution Channel (Optical Stores, Independent Brand Showrooms, Online Stores, Retail Stores),

By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa)

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

