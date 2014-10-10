The Natural Language Generation report covers the definition, development, market status, geographical analysis of this market. It offers the competitive analysis including all the key parameters of the market. Profiling with point by point systems, financials, and ongoing improvements are also mentioned in this Natural Language Generation report. The regions covered in this global automotive semiconductor market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Thisreport evaluates key market aspects, comprising capacity utilization rate, revenue, price, capacity, growth rate, gross, production, consumption, supply, export, market share, cost, import, gross margin, demand, and much more.

The Global Natural Language Generation Market accounted for USD 279.5 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Natural language generation (NLG) is a sub section of artificial intelligence (AI) which produces dialect as output based on information input. There are assortments of ways the innovation is being utilized, essentially to enhance profitability via reporting activities, mechanizing time-intensive data analysis and to build the estimation of information driven products by drawing in clients with instinctive natural language interfaces. Development of NLG Product will act as driving factor which will lead the natural language generation market.

Key Players

Some of the Leading players of Natural Language Generation Market are IBM, Apple, Microsoft, Automated Insights, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., SAS, AX Semantics, Phrasetech, NARRATIVEWAVE, Yseop, Narrativa, Artificial Solutions, CoGenTex, Narrative Science, Conversica, Linguastat, Textual Relations, Phrasee, Retresco, 2txt – natural language generation GmbH and vPhrase, Dolbey, NetBase Solutions, Inc., Verint-Systems, NewsRx LLC, Arria NLG plc among others

Recent Industry Developments

In September 2016, Arria NLG launched Recount software as a service (SaaS) business reporting tool which is being intended to work with huge web based accounting frameworks such as Quickbooks, Sage and Xero providing clients with instant financial bits of knowledge, communicated in plain dialect. In October 2017, Automated Insights, Inc. brought a new integration which makes more people to participate NLG directly within their Tableau dashboards.

Key Research queries have been answered in top-notch report

Sales and Revenue Analysis

Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Natural Language Generation Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

Market Dynamics

The analysts explore critical influence factors, market drivers, challenges, risk factors, opportunities, and market trends in this section.

Application Usage

The section provides up-to-date information on the customer experience which can help identify the problems as well as detailed errors in the products. Through these findings, you will be able to provide solutions to it.

Key Market Segmentation of Natural Language Generation Market

On the basis of deployment model, loud on premises

On the basis of organization size, small and medium sized, large sized enterprise

By Geography: Asia Pacific (China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific), North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, UK, Rest of Europe, South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

On the basis of application predictive maintenance, fraud detection and anti-money laundering, customer experience management, risk and compliance management

On the basis of business function, finance, operations, marketing and sales, human resources and legal

Based on component software, services

Services are sub segmented into professional services and managed services. Professional services are further sub segmented into consulting services and training and support.

On the basis of end-users: banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, government, telecom, retail, manufacturing, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics and others

Total Chapters in Natural Language Generation Market Report are:

Chapter 1 Overview of Natural Language Generation Market

Overview of Natural Language Generation Market Chapter 2 Global Market Status and Forecast by Regions

Global Market Status and Forecast by Regions Chapter 3 Global Market Status and Forecast by Types

Global Market Status and Forecast by Types Chapter 4 Global Market Status and Forecast by Downstream Industry

Global Market Status and Forecast by Downstream Industry Chapter 5 North America Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

North America Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry Chapter 6 Europe Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

Europe Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry Chapter 7 Asia Pacific Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

Asia Pacific Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry Chapter 8 Latin America Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

Latin America Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry Chapter 9 Middle East and Africa Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

Middle East and Africa Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry Chapter 10 Market Driving Factor Analysis of Low End Servers

Market Driving Factor Analysis of Low End Servers Chapter 11 Natural Language Generation Market Competition Status by Major Manufacturers

Natural Language Generation Market Competition Status by Major Manufacturers Chapter 12 Natural Language Generation Market Major Manufacturers Introduction and Market Data

Natural Language Generation Market Major Manufacturers Introduction and Market Data Chapter 13 Upstream and Downstream Market Analysis of Natural Language Generation Market

Upstream and Downstream Market Analysis of Natural Language Generation Market Chapter 14 Cost and Gross Margin Analysis of Natural Language Generation Market

