The “Global Virtual Reality Headset Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductors industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of virtual reality headset market with detailed market segmentation by type, technology, application, and geography. The global virtual reality headset market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading virtual reality headset market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The virtual reality headset market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as developments in the field of virtual reality technology combined with demands for high quality pictures. Moreover, popularity in the gaming console segment is another factor propelling the market growth. However, these headsets may be expensive as well as time consuming to develop. This factor may restrain the growth of the virtual reality headset market during the forecast period. On the other hand, increasing application scope in military and automotive sector is likely to offer lucrative opportunities for the market in the coming years.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global virtual reality headset market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The virtual reality headset market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The global virtual reality headset market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as Mobile-Based VR Headset, PC-Based VR Headset, and Gaming Console-Based VR Headset. On the basis of the technology, the market is segmented as non-immersive, semi-immersive, and fully-immersive. The market on the basis of the application is classified as gaming and entertainment, automotive, medical, defense, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting virtual reality headset market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the virtual reality headset market in these regions.

The report also includes the profiles of key virtual reality headset companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

FOVE, Inc.

Google LLC

LG Electronics Inc.

Magic Leap, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Oculus (Facebook Technologies, LLC.)

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

Sony Corporation

Vive (HTC Corporation)

ZEISS International

