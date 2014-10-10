The Global Ceramic Fiber Market research report offers a total investigation of focused elements that are changing and puts the clients in front of contenders. For simplicity of understanding and better acknowledgment of market drifts, the worldwide Ceramic Fiber report conveys the data at local or topographical level. The report additionally edifies the conceivable effect of government laws and strategies on development are incorporated into the report. Keeping the previously mentioned factors in thought alongside the past and current circumstance of the market, the group of expert investigators has created unsurprising business sector pattern to be trailed by the market for a few up and coming years.

Key Market Competitors: Global Ceramic Fiber Market

The key players operating in the global ceramic fiber market are –

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc

Unifrax I LLC

Luyang Energy-Saving Materials Co., Ltd.

Ibiden Co., Ltd

The Global Ceramic Fiber Market is expected to reach USD 3.47 billion by 2026, from USD 1.64 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2026.

The Ceramic Fiber market research report conveys the clean expounded structure of the Ceramic Fiber Market including every single business-related data of the market at a worldwide level. The total scope of data identified with the worldwide Ceramic Fiber Market is gotten through different sources and this acquired greater part of data is organized, handled, and spoken to by a gathering of experts through the utilization of various methodological systems and expository tools, for example, SWOT analysis to create an entire trade-based examination in regards to the worldwide Ceramic Fiber Market.

Market Drivers:

Increased thermal efficiency as compared to substitutes

Increasing demand from various applications

Market Restraint:

Stringent regulations pertaining to the use of carcinogenic materials

Key Business Segments of Global Ceramic Fiber Market

By Type -Refractory Ceramic Fiber (RCF), Alkaline Earth Silicate (AES) Wool

By Product Form-Blanket, Module, Board, Paper

By End-Use Industry-Iron & Steel, Refining & Petrochemical, Power Generation, Aluminum

By Geography-North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa

The other players in the market are Harbisonwalker International Inc, Isolite Insulating Products Co. Ltd, Nutec Fibratec, Yeso Insulating Products Co. Ltd, Rath Inc, Fibrecast Inc, Double Egret thermal Insulation, Other Key Players, Promat International Nv, Pyrotek Inc, Ceramsource, Inc, ADL Insulflex Inc, Lewco Specialty Products, Inc. and many more.

Market Analysis: Global Ceramic Fiber Market

The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Ceramic Fiber Market

Ceramic Fiber is known as High-Temperature Insulation Wool (HTIW) and is generally defined as fibers havinghigh resistance to temperatures above 1000°C. The ceramic fibers are made from high purity aluminosilicate material which are strictly controlled with the help of high temperature furnace melting and fiberizing process.

These fibers are white and colourless and are usually in blanket, paper or rope form. The main characteristics of this fiber are that they are lightweighted and have low thermal conductivity and high temperature stability.

The main applications of these fibers are in iron & steel, refining & petrochemical and power generation industries. According to an article published by economic times ,in the year 2017, the coal-fired power generation has registered a 4.37% growth. the , capacity utilisations of coal-based power plants have increased marginally to 60.06% in the same period. The power companies majorly use ceramic fiber for various application as they have various features like energy saving, heat reduces, environment improvement and economic efficiency. The major players in this market are doing various R&D in the market.

Ceramic Fiber Market Table of Content

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Ceramic Fiber Market Landscape

Part 04: Ceramic Fiber Market Sizing

Part 05: Ceramic Fiber Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Competitive Landscape: Global Ceramic Fiber Market

The global ceramic fiber market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of ceramic fiber market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025

Market trends impacting the growth of the global ceramic fiber market

Analyze and forecast the ceramic fiber market on the basis of processes, derivative, and application

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for processes, derivative, and application

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis

