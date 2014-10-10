This global Silicon Anode Battery market research report presents Semiconductors and Electronics industry with abundant insights and business solutions that will lend a hand to stay ahead of the competition. To provide with the best results, this Silicon Anode Battery market research report has been produced by using integrated approaches and latest technology. While generating market research report, customer satisfaction is always kept on the utmost priority which makes clients rely confidently. Such market insights can be achieved with the comprehensive market research report which considers all the aspects of current and future market.

The Global Silicon Anode Battery Market is expected to reach USD 111.34 million by 2025 from USD 92.47 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 47.6% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Silicon Anode Battery Market, By Type (Cylindrical, Prismatic & Pouch), Capacity (Less than 1500 mAh, 1500 mAh to 2500mAh & Above 2500 mAh), Application (Consumer Electronics, Automobile, Medical Devices, Industrial, Energy Harvesting) Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Key Players: Global Silicon Anode Battery Market

The renowned players in silicon anode battery market are Amprius, Inc. (U.S.), Panasonic Corp (Japan), Samsung SDI (South Korea), LG Chem (South Korea), Nexeon Limited (U.K.), Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator (U.S.), Nanotek Instruments, Inc. (U.S.), Enevate Corporation (U.S.), Zeptor Corporation (U.S.), XG Sciences (U.S.), and California Lithium Battery Inc. (U.S.) Irvine California (U.S.), Amprius(U.S.), Solid Energy(U.S.), ActaCell, Inc.(U.S.) and many more.

Market Definition:

Silicon anode battery is defined as an addition of lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery. It is also known as next- generation Li-ion batteries. Using silicon as an anode in batteries in place of normal anodes provides more than ten times theoretical capacities as compared to lithium-ion battery. It has a long life as well as high energy storage capacity. This results in considerably higher energy storage and longer battery life. It helps in rising the storage potential of the batteries which is relatively more beneficial than the lithium ion batteries. Contraction and expansion form due to result of lithium accumulation in the battery in which the discharge cycle for normal silicon based anodes are generally kept short. Pouch, cylindrical cell and prismatic are the various types of silicon anode batteries.

Silicon anode batteries are used in various applications which include automotive, consumer electronics, industrial and grid & renewable energy. In which the consumer goods, silicon anode batteries are utilized in mp4 players, laptops, tablets, cell phones, digital cameras and several other microelectronic devices. In the automotive segment, such batteries are used in electric bicycles and hybrid electric vehicles.

In 2013 Amprius launches new high-capacity and high-energy-density Li-ion batteries with silicon anodes. The company has a demonstrated greater than 650 and 700 Wh/L batteries with its second-generation and third-generation technology platforms. Amprius plans to begin pilot production of its second-generation batteries later this year.

In May 2014, Angstron Materials launched “NANO GCA” a new Li-Ion battery anode materials. It contain high capacity silicon materials with mechanically reinforcing, and electrically conductive graphene.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising adoption of silicon anode batteries in wearable electronics.

Excellent properties of silicon anode batteries

Focus toward parallel computing in AI data centers.

Limited AI hardware experts

Premium pricing of accelerators.

Market Segmentation:

The global silicon anode battery market is segmented based on type, capacity, application and geographical segments.

Based on type, the market is segmented into cylindrical, prismatic and pouch.

Based on capacity, the market is segmented into Less than 1500 mAh, 1500 mAh to 2500mAh and above 2500 mAh.

Based on application, the market is segmented into consumer electronics, automobile, medical devices, industrial and energy harvesting.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis:

The global silicon anode battery market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of silicon anode battery market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

In 2017 Irvine California launched a silicon-dominant anode battery technology referred to as HD-Energy. It conduct a phone run tests show 35-50% more use time along with 4X faster charge time than conventional batteries.

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025

Market trends impacting the growth of the global taste modulators market

Analyze and forecast the taste modulators market on the basis of, application and type.

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for processes, derivative, and application

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis

