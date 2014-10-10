This Global Marketing Attribution Software market research report reviews diverse markets at a global level in accord with the client’s requirements and scoop out the best possible solutions and detailed information about the market trends. This particular Global Marketing Attribution Software market report is a source of information which gives current and approaching technical and financial details of the industry to 2026. This Global Marketing Attribution Software market market research report gives clear idea about strategic analysis of mergers, expansions, acquisitions, partnerships, and investment. It helps gain an extreme sense of evolving industry movements before competitors. The Global Marketing Attribution Software market report includes the systematic investigation of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics.

Global Marketing Attribution Software Market is driven by increasing importance of digital marketing and its analytics, which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 1.86 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 5.56 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.68% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Marketing Attribution Software Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in marketing attribution software market are Google, SAP SE, Visual IQ – A Nielsen Company, The Nielsen Company (US), LLC., Oracle, Rockerbox, Inc., Neustar, Inc., Engagio Inc., LeadsRx, LeanData Inc., Singular, WIZALY, OptiMine, Merkle Inc., Fospha., and The Nielsen Company (US), LLC.

Market Definition: Global Marketing Attribution Software Market

Marketing attribution software can be defined as the software which is being used to determine or analyse that how events or action during pre-sales, sales & post sales are contributing towards the success of marketing & sales team. This basically helps the marketer to analyse or calculate the ROI, estimating how effective & efficient their actions are in the whole marketing process of a product or a service done by the marketing & sales team.

Market Drivers:

Increasing need to determine & optimally utilize the marketing expenditure due to heavy money spend on marketing in last 4-5 years

Rising need of tracking of the targeted customer behaviour at pre, point & post sales process

Market Restraints:

There is always a scepticism thought of data security or data theft of the user

Lack of skilled marketing personnel who can perform analytics & interpretation on the data from multiple sources of the targeted customer

Key Developments in the Market

In February 2018, “Audience-2-Consumer” an advertising attribution analytics SaaS platform has been launched by Elytics which will enable cross media attribution.

In September 2017, Nielsen has agreed to acquire Visual IQ which is involved in digital advertising and its multi touch attribution. This acquisition was majorly done to improve Nielsen’s marketing effectiveness measurement.

Competitive Analysis: Global Marketing Attribution Software Market

Global marketing attribution software market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of marketing attribution software market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

