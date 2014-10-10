Global Leak Test Equipment market is having is face change in the forecast years 2018 to 2025 and the following report will assist you in making decision regarding the market. This report provides you with the detailed market definition, classifications, applications and what the key market trends are which can make a great difference when it comes Leak Test Equipment market in this industry. The report also contains the market drivers and restrains which are derived from SWOT analysis of the Leak Test Equipment market. Top players and brands are making moves such as developments, products launches, acquisitions, merges, joint ventures and competitive research in the Leak Test Equipment market. A change was seen in the CAGR levels in the historic year 2016, base year 2017 and the CAGR levels are also certain to change in the forecast years 2018-2025.

The Global Leak Test Equipment Market was valued at USD 692.5 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 785.9 million in 2025, growing at a healthy CAGR of 7.6% for the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition:

The leak testing equipment is used to detect manufacturing defects that helps verifying the integrity of products and also improves consumer safety. The use of leak testing equipment enables to know the escape of liquids, vacuum, or gases from sealed components or systems. These equipment have leak detector and sensor that are integrated with leak testing equipment. It include various test such as bubble testing, electronic gas detection, mass flow, colorimetric development, mass spectrometry, hydrogen leak detection and ultrasonic leak detection. In 2018, Marposs acquired Tecna Ltd., a leak testing solution provider company. The Tecna brands solutions were added in Marposs product portfolio. The Marposs helped to integrate leak testing solution with its products to provide services to automotive, conditioning/refrigeration and biomedical industries. The leak test equipment helps in preventing the leakages or pre-accidental situation by providing proper signal through software applications.

Market Drivers:

Increasing incidents of oil & gas leakages in pipelines and storage tanks at production facilities

Stringent government regulations pertaining to the implementation of leak test equipment

Market Restraint:

Retrofitting of some leak detection systems

Entry of new start-ups in the market

Segmentation:

Components

Hardware

Software

Services

Equipment Type

Portable

Fixed

End-User

Industrial

Automotive

Medical

HVAC/R

Laboratories

Energy

Competitive Landscape:

The global leak test equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of leak test equipment market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

In 2013, Nolek signed co-operation agreement with KUKA robotics. Nolek provided robot leak testing/detection solutions to KUKA robotics. This agreement enabled KUKA robotics to use Nolek’s SniffIT X1 & X3 Digital product that helped it to provide very efficient leak testing solution.

Key Market Competitors: Global Leak Test Equipment Market

The key players operating in the global leak test equipment market are –

Inficon

ATEQ Corp

LACO Technologies

Pfeiffer Vacuum GmbH

Ceta Testsysteme GmbH

Cosmo Instruments Co., ltd.

InterTech Development Company

The other players in the market are TASI Group, Uson, L.P., Vacuum Instruments Corporation, LLC, TASI Group, Tecna srl, CETA, Changzhou Changce, Kane International, Rothenberger, HAIRUISI, Hermann Sewerin, Cosmo Instruments, VIC Leak Detection, and many more.

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025

Market trends impacting the growth of the global leak test equipment market

Analyze and forecast the leak test equipment market on the basis of components, equipment, and end-user

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for components, equipment, and end-user

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis

