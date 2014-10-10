Global Loyalty Management market report contains market insights and analysis for industry which are backed up by SWOT analysis. In this report, several aspects about the market research and analysis for the industry have been underlined. This market research report acts as a great support to any size of business whether it is large, medium or small. The precise and state-of-the-art information provided via this report helps businesses get aware about the types of consumers, consumer’s demands and preferences, their point of view about the product, their buying intentions, their response to particular product, and their varying tastes about the specific product already existing in the market.

Global Loyalty Management Market is expected to reach USD 7,650.48 million by 2025 and progressing at a significant CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as increasing need of competitive differentiation to gain market presence, rising trend of loyalty programs. On the other hand, lack of stringent regulations is hampering the market growth.

Key Drivers: Global Loyalty Management Market

Some of the major factors driving the market for global loyalty management market are increasing need of competitive differentiation to gain market presence, rising trend of loyalty programs and technological advancement in mobile technology and applications.

Stringent regulatory framework is hampering the growth of the market.

Key Points: Global Loyalty Management Market

Comarch SA is going to dominate the global loyalty management market followed by AIMIA Inc., ICF Inc. and Epsilon.

The customer loyalty segment is dominating the global loyalty management market.

On-demand segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 22.0% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The global loyalty management market highly concentrated to a few big players and rest to local players who cater to domestic markets only. Loyalty management market is dominated by Comarch SA accounting for a highest market share in 2017, followed by AIMIA Inc, ICF Inc. and Epsilon among others.

COMARCH SA:

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Kraków, Poland. Comarch Sa is a software and systems integrator company. The company is engaged in designing and delivering modern information. The Company runs its operations through four business segments namely IT, sports, medicine and investment. Loyalty management related products and services fall under IT segment. The IT segment markets IT systems & services and IT hardware. The company’s products and solution are widely applicable in telecommunications, finance, large enterprises, public administration, healthcare and others.

The company’s subsidiaries are Comarch Canada, Corp (Canada), Comarch Technologies sp. z o.o (Poland) and other. The Company is certified with PN-EN ISO 9001:2009, PN-ISO/IEC 27001:2014-12 and others .The company is active in Poland and DACH region.

AIMIA INC.:

Aimia Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and headquartered in Montreal, Canada. The company is involved in providing data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics worldwide. The company has three business segments namely Coalitions, ILS, and other businesses. Loyalty management related products and services are fall under coalitions. It also runs the aero plan program, coalition loyalty program in Canada. and non-platform based loyalty services business aero plan has 75 world class partners representing more than 150 brands in the financial, retail, and travel sectors.

The Company is certified with ISO 14064-1 standards. The company’s subsidiaries are Aimia Proprietary Loyalty U.S. Inc (U.S), Carlson Marketing Group Limited (U.K.), Aimia India Loyalty Management Private Limited (India), Aimia Proprietary Loyalty Singapore Pte. Ltd (Malaysia) and other .The company have its presence in U.S, U.K, Malaysia, Canada among others.

Market Segmentation: Global Loyalty Management Market

The global loyalty management market based on solution is segmented into two notable segments; customer loyalty and employee retention. Customer loyalty is sub segmented into by component and by type of analytics. By component is further sub segmented into exclusive discount/sales, membership point/rewards, customer specific offerings, special events, free products & services, cash back, loyalty cards and others. By type of analytics are further sub segmented into customer experience analytics, market basket analysis, social media analysis, customer segmentation, campaign management, data mining, predictive analytics and others. In 2018, customer loyalty is expected to dominate the loyalty management market with 58.0% market share growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The global loyalty management market based on deployment type is segmented into two notable segments; on-premises and on-demand. In 2018, industry-specific is expected to dominate the loyalty management market with highest market share and is growing at a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. However, on-demand segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

The global loyalty management market based on organization size type is segmented into two small & medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. In 2018, on-premise loyalty management is expected to dominate the loyalty management market in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. Small & medium-sized enterprises segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR and was valued at USD 2,546.29 million in 2025.

The global loyalty management market based on vertical is segmented into seven notable segments; banking financial services and insurance, travel & hospitality, retail & consumer goods, IT & telecommunication, media & entertainment, healthcare & life sciences, manufacturing and others. In 2018, retail & consumer goods segment is expected to dominate the loyalty management market with highest market share and is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The global loyalty management market based on type of offering capacity is segmented into six notable segments; technology platform capabilities, service delivery capabilities, loyalty strategy design, loyalty management, loyalty marketing and analytics and measurement.

The global loyalty management market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

