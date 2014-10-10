Global Simultaneous Localization and Mapping Market report endows with the plentiful insights and business solutions that will support to stay ahead of the competition. This market report contains categorization by companies, region, type and end-use industry. Competitive analysis covered here also puts light on the various strategies used by major players of the market which range from new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and many others that leads to increase their footprints in this market. Transparent research method carried out with right tools and techniques makes this Global Simultaneous Localization and Mapping Market research report world-class.

Global Simultaneous Localization and Mapping Market is driven by the need for low latency, fast computing, and less dependency on cloud-based AI for critical applications, global simultaneous localization and mapping market in estimated value from USD 102.4 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1229.08 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 36.43% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Few of the major competitors currently working in simultaneous localization and mapping market are Intel Corporation, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon Robotics, Apple Inc., Clearpath Robotics Inc., Aethon, The Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz, Facebook, Inc., Intellias Ltd., MAXST Co., Ltd., Magic Leap, Inc., Rethink Robotics, Skydio, Inc., NAVVIS, Mobile Industrial Robots ApS, Kuka AG, GeoSLAM, Kudan, Dibotics, SMP Robotics, Parrot Drones SAS and others.

Global Simultaneous Localization and Mapping Market, By Type (EKF SLAM, Fast SLAM, Graph-Based SLAM, Others), Offering (2D SLAM, 3D SLAM), Application (Robotics, UAV, AR/VR, Automotive and Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global simultaneous localization and mapping market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of simultaneous localization and mapping market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) is a part of robotic mapping and navigation. It is the computational problem of updating an unknown environment map by simultaneously keeping a track of the location of the agent within it. Several algorithms are used to solve it, in a traceable time interval for specific environment. Some of the popular methods includes: extended Kalman filter, GraphSLAM and particle filter.

Table of Content: Global Simultaneous Localization and Mapping Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Simultaneous Localization and Mapping Market

Part 04: Global Simultaneous Localization and Mapping Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Simultaneous Localization and Mapping Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Continue. .

Market Drivers:

Technological Growth of Visual SLAM Algorithm

Growing Influx for Self-Locating Robotics in Commercial and Residential Sectors

Market Restraints:

Performance and Reliability issues in Untested Conditions

Not Suitable for Dynamic Environments

In April 2018, Amazon (US) launched, a domestic robot named Vesta which helps in support functions like home security, diary reminders, and chat, for day to day easy communications and networking.

In September 2017, Intel (U.S.) with Mobileye (Israel) has launched a road experience management (REM) platform. It is an HD mapping solution that makes use of data collected by road experience management enabled vehicles in building maps that are used in autonomous driving systems and ADAs.

