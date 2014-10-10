GPS TRACKING DEVICE market report is generated with the combination of best industry insight, practical solutions, talent solutions and latest technology. It gives explanation about a methodical investigation of existing scenario of the global market, which takes into account several market dynamics. With the market data of this GPS TRACKING DEVICE report, emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market for ABC industry can be identified and analysed. Excellent practice models and method of research utilized while generating this GPS TRACKING DEVICE report reveals the best opportunities to thrive in the market. While generating this GPS TRACKING DEVICE market report, markets on the local, regional as well as global level are explored.

Market Analysis:

Global GPS tracking device market is to register a healthy CAGR of 12.10% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the use of GPS in the business vehicle lower price and smaller size of the GPS system.

Download FREE PDF Sample Copy of Report@ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-gps-tracking-device-market

Major Market Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in global GPS tracking device market are CalAmp, Sierra Wireless, ORBCOMM, Queclink Wireless Solutions Co ., Ltd., Concox Information Technology Co., Ltd. , Laird, TomTom International BV. , Meiligao GroupTELTONIKA, ATrack Technology Inc., Geotab Inc. , Spy Tec International, Rekvizitai.lt Lithuania, Lantronix, Inc, Xirgo Technologies., GPS Insight, ClearPathGPS, Inc, Azuga, Agile Fleet, US Fleet Tracking , ARIHANT ELECTRICALS, Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology Co., Ltd., GPS SYSTEMS INDIA, AssetTrackr Pvt Ltd among others.

Global GPS Tracking Device Market By Type (Standalone Tracker, OBD Device, Advance Tracker), Deployment Type (Commercial Vehicle, Cargo and Container, Others), GPS Tracking Device (Satellite, Cellular), Industry (Transportation & Logistics, Construction, Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining, Government, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Competitive Analysis

Global GPS tracking device market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of GPS tracking device market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Developments in the Market

In July 2019, ATrack Technology Inc., which is a renowned manufacturer of GPS telematics products, introduced its new product namely AK7V. The AK7V is a vehicle tracking device that is comprises of advance features and is economical which appears to become impeccable for fleet management solution for the customers globally

In February 2019, GPS Trackit announced its acquisition of TSO Mobile, InTouch GPS, and FleetTrax. With this acquisition, the company aims in expanding its tracking solution portfolio. Additionally, the company would be able to triple its consumer base serving them with better products so as to meet their consumer’s need

Market Definition:

GPS tracking is basically an observation of the situation by the use of the Global Positioning System (GPS) to trace the position of an object distantly. The technology can locate latitude, line of longitude, course direction and ground speed of the target. The GPS may be a bunch of twenty-four aligned satellites that orbit the earth and create it a possibility for particular ground receivers to locate their geographic location. The location precision is in between 10 to 100 meter for the many types of equipment. The accuracy is often located inside one meter with distinctive defense-approved equipment.

Order a Copy of This Research Report @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-gps-tracking-device-market

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Market Drivers:

Business vehicles increment capital to large supply of GPS system is a driving factor for the market growth

Small size, longer life and dominating ROI of GPS devices is enhancing the market growth

Lower prices of GPS devices is flourishing the market growth

Upgrading in the software is driving the market growth

Market Restraints:

Many environmental aspects leads to poor user experience acting as a restraint for the market growth

Impact of the non-standard products is hindering the market growth

Segmentation: Global GPS Tracking Device Market

By Type

Standalone Tracker

OBD Device

Advance Tracker

By Deployment Type

Commercial Vehicle

Cargo and Container

Others

By GPS Tracking Device

Cellular

Satellite

By Industry

Transportation & Logistics

Construction

Oil & Gas

Metals & Mining

Government

Others Education Retail Hospitality Agriculture Healthcare



By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune. We ponder into the heterogeneous markets in accord with our clients needs and scoop out the best possible solutions and detailed information about the market trends. Data Bridge delve into the markets across Asia, North America, South America, Africa to name few.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com