Global Incident and Emergency Management Market By System (Web-Based Emergency Management, Mass Notification, Surveillance System, and Safety Management), Solution, Service, Simulation, Communication Tool and Device, Industry Vertical, By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

The Global Incident and Emergency Management Market is expected to reach USD 133.70 billion by 2025, from USD 87.19 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 5.50% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Competitive Analysis:

The global incident and emergency management market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of incident and emergency management market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Incident and Emergency Management Market

Some of the major players operating in the global incident and emergency management market are IBM (US), NEC Corporation (Japan), Hexagon (Sweden), Esri (US), NC4 (US), Intermedix Corporation (US), Eccentex (US), The Response Group (US), Haystax Technology (US), Alert Technologies (US), Crisisworks (US), EmerGeo (US), Veoci (US), and MissionMode (US). Accenture (Ireland), TRC Companies, Inc.(U.S.), Earlyalert (U.S.) and among others.

Table Of Content: Incident and Emergency Management

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Incident and Emergency Management

Part 04: Global Incident and Emergency Management Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Incident and Emergency Management Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Market Definition: Global Incident and Emergency Management Market

Incident management is a type of management which helps in restoring quality service operation to reduce the adverse impact on users as well as the organisations. Incident management normally deals with incident response team (IRT), an incident management team (IMT) and Incident Command System (ICS) while emergency market is that type of market which is preferred in daily usage of life for risk avoidance.

According to an article published by Republic, emergency management has an important role in civil defence. Furthermore energy management has an important role in women empower because more than 54% of the women respondents are from non-traditional backgrounds including mental health, IT and public relations.

Due to important role incident and emergency management in daily life it will affect the growth of market in future.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Advancements in emergency management technologies

Increase in government regulations and norms

Need to avoid the huge monetary losses due to disasters

Rising terrorist and biohazardous attacks

Incident and emergency management is often prioritized low due to political factors

Market Segmentation:

The global incident and emergency management market is segmented based on system, solution, service, simulation, communication tool and device, industry vertical and geographical segments.

Based on system, the global incident and emergency management market is segmented into web-based emergency management, mass notification, surveillance system, safety management

Based on geography, the global incident and emergency management market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

